Heath Autrey's Tigers, who returned just three starters and only one pitcher, surprised a lot of people this spring with an inexperienced team that won 22 games and marched to the third game of the 5A Area Round of the playoffs.
By season's end, it was no surprise that those Tigers reaped some impressive postseason awards.
In his first year with the varsity, Ryan Ainsworth made a tremendous impact on the mound and the Tigers and was named the District 14-5A Co-Pitcher of the Year.
Ainsworth put together a season to remember, going 11-1 with a 0.83 ERA. He allowed only nine earned runs the entire season, putting up zeros on the board in every start and earning the respect of every team and coach in the district.
Two more Tigers earned Superlatives.
Brydan Hernandez topped off a brilliant career with Corsicana, where he was a four-year starter and difference maker and one of the most talented and versatile players in the state. He made the 5A All-State team as a junior and should repeat after the season he produced in 2023.
Brydan simply does it all -- and more -- as a leader on and off the field, playing a disciplined and unselfish brand of baseball and a passion for the game and his teammates.
Brydan would be an all-state catcher if he played behind the plate full time, but he plays just about everywhere and is one of the top pitchers in the state. He is so quiet and modest he should win an award every season for his attitude and humility.
He was named the 2023 District 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year after another outstanding season playing several positions and at the plate, where his offensive numbers speak for themselves. He batted .386 and drove in 38 runs in 34 games, scored 20 times and stole a dozen bases.
He finished the season with a 1.053 OPS and delivered in the clutch time and time again. He hit one home run -- but it was a grand slam against Ennis, which won the district title despite going 0-2 against the Tigers.
He was just as good on the mound, where he faced the other team's ace in every district start and in the playoffs and finished with a xxx record with four saves in four crucial relief appearances and a 0.94 ERA, allowing just 11 runs all season in a span of 81 1/3 innings. He was dominate on the mound, striking out 93 batters, averaging more than a strikeout an inning for the year.
Freshman Easton Autrey who learned his discipline and confidence at the plate from his father, Tiger coach Heath Autrey, was a slam dunk choice for the District 14-4A Newcomer of the Year award.
Easton is remarkably disciplined and hit .313 with a .434 on-base-percentage and a .919 OPS. He scored 27 runs and drove in 30 runs in 34 games and showed a glimpse of his power (he will no doubt but a monster power hitter in the future) with a home run this season. He has already committed to Texas A&M with three seasons left with the Tigers.
Those three all more than earned Superlatives, and Adrian Baston would have run away with the Leadoff Man of the Year award except 14-5A doesn't honor leadoff men.
Baston was named to the 14-5A First-Team in the outfield.
Adrian, who was also the Tiger quarterback, had a head-shaking season on the diamond, where his future surely lies. He's only a junior, but he's a leader in the outfield, running down everything, and almost impossible to catch on the base path, where he stole 18 of 19 bases and scored 43 runs in 34 games.
He hit .465 with a .579 OPS and a mind-blowing team-leading 1.307 OPS. He had a .727 slugging percentage (almost unheard of for a leadoff man) and finished the season with 17 extra-base hits while giving a new meaning to the term "Triple Threat" by hitting nine triples in 34 games.
The Tigers had three players earn Second-Team honors.
Shortstop Blane Farmer, who also pitched, played a Gold-Glove-like defense and hit .360 this season. He stole 13 of 14 bases, scored 18 runs and drove in 17 more.
Farmer and Tiger second baseman Blake Phillips, who also was a exceptional defender who scored 24 runs, both made the 14-6A Second-Team as infielders and Jassiele Ramirez made the Second-Team as a DH.
Jace Richardson, a dynamic player who hit .289 and scored 23 times while stealing 17 of 20 bases and driving in a dozen runs, was named to the Honorable Mention list.
