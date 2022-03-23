There's cold and then there's cold -- and then there's that icy stuff that runs through Brydan Hernandez's veins.
Pardon the cliche. Better yet just listen to Corsicana Tiger coach Heath Autrey minutes after Hernanadez pitched an amazing seventh inning to nail down the save in the Tigers' 4-2 victory over Cleburne Tuesday at Price Field.
"The way Brydan came in and pitched the seventh," Autrey said, "that was phenomenal. That's the biggest save of the season."
All Hernandez did was step on the mound in a 4-2 game with the bases loaded and no outs. When he stepped off the Tigers were 3-0 in the district race with a huge victory over Cleburne, one of the top 5A programs in the state.
Was he nervous? Was he tense and troubled?
"No," Hernandez said later. "I trust my stuff."
'Nuff said.
He was cool on the coldest night of the season, cool and determined. He wasn't shaken by not being able to get heated up in the bullpen. He was on deck and made the final out of the sixth after the Tigers had scored twice to break up a 2-2 tie.
"Brydan was great tonight," said Tiger starter Zane Petty, who held Cleburne to two runs on four singles (three of those were opposite field hits) over six innings. Petty, who is now 5-0 with a 1.02 ERA, threw 100 pitches and ran into trouble in the seventh after striking out 11 Yellowjackets along the way. He has 68 Ks in 34 innings while walking only eight.
But he hit a batter and walked one to start the seventh, and when he went 2-0 on the third Jacket in the inning with his 100th pitch, he was done. But the Tigers weren't.
Hernandez lost Petty's final batter with a five-pitch walk that was charged to Petty, but that's when he took over the game -- bases juiced with no outs, where a solid single knots the score.
Hernandez never flinched. He just went after Cleburne. Eleven of his next 13 pitches were strikes. He struck out the next two batters, who both went down looking, and then ended the game with a come-backer to the mound that he fielded easily before jogging toward first and ending the game with an underhanded flip to Peyton Brown at first -- 1-2-3, it was over.
Sure, the District 14-5A season started last week, but the good stuff didn't begin for the Tigers until Tuesday. They swept Waco University to open district with a 2-0 start, using the 1-2 punch of Petty and Hernandez to hold Waco to just one hit in two mercy-rule games.
Petty allowed only an opposite field single in a five-inning 11-0 win at Price and Hernandez tossed a five-inning perfect game Friday night in Waco, where the Tigers won 19-0 while Hernandez sent 15 batters in a row back to the dugout with a masterpiece. He struck out seven and retired eight more on groundouts with a remarkable performance in which he didn't allow a single ball to reach the outfield.
Cleburne is simply a powerhouse and one of six teams in 14-5A that is a legitimate threat to win the district title -- and at least three of the six has a decent chance to get to the state tournament in Round Rock.
Tuesday was a huge showdown and despite down-right-cold temperatures a nice-size crowd, including a lot of Cleburne fans, showed up at Price, where it was intense from the first pitch to the last.
The Tigers scored a run in the second inning when Conner Means singled and moved to second when Brown walked. Means stole third and came flying home on a passed ball to lift the Tigers to a 1-0 lead.
Bradley Gruver, who emerged as a tough clutch hitter a year ago when he came through in big games with huge RBI hits, was at it again Tuesday. Luevano walked to open the Tiger third, moved up on Pryor's single to right and scored on Gruver's two-out single that gave the Tigers a 2-0 cushion.
Gruver, who is hitting .371, now has 13 hits and 16 RBI's in 13 games this season. Can you say "Clutch?"
Can you say "AutreyBall?"
That's Heath Autrey's mantra -- hit, bunt, steal, draw big walks and keep the pressure on the other guys. Autrey doesn't manufacture runs. He's got an assembly line Henry Ford would envy. (Please google Henry Ford, the Godfather of the automobile and the genius behind the assembly line in America).
"Zane and Brydan both pitched great tonight," Autrey said. "Zane kept us in the game and gave our offense a chance to get going. We beat them on their mistakes.
"In this district you're trying to get at least a split because all the teams are so good," he said. "This was a big win.""
Petty came pretty darn close to tossing another shutout. He retired nine out of the first 11 batters he faced, striking out seven, but the Jackets scored twice in fourth on a pair of singles to right field and a clutch, two-out single by Ethan Polesak, who skipped a hard grounder up the middle to make it a 2-2 game.
The Tigers grabbed the game in the sixth and won it in the seventh.
Gruver led off the sixth with his second hit of the night and moved to second when Cleburne starter Taylor Valerias walked Means. It was the final batter for Valerias, who walked Means with his 99th pitch of the night.
Valerias pitched well enough to win, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out six over five innings. And in like most 14-5A games, it was a shame someone had to lose.
Cleburne's bullpen ran into trouble. Brown drew his second walk of the game to load the bases with one out and Blane Farmer was hit by a pitch to drive in the Tigers' third run of the night. Luevano hit a sky-high pop-up to short for the second out, and with Pryor at the plate, Means came racing home on a low pitch that got by Cleburne's catcher to make it a 4-2 game.
Means was fast on the football field, where he was an All-Golden Circle receiver and the Tigers' deep threat all season. But he never looked faster than he did Tuesday, flying home and sliding head-first for the Tigers' fourth run of the night. It was hard to tell with all the drama at the plate, but it looked like Means was smiling all the way from third, beaming with a toothy-grin as big as daylight.
Then came the drama in the seventh. Hernandez looked as cool as he pitched, nailing down the win with great control at the plate and plenty of poise on the mound. He'll have to turn around and do it all over again when the Tigers (11-1-1) play at Cleburne Friday.
Most baseball districts play home and away games, but teams play everyone once and then then play everyone again in the second half of the district race. By playing twice in the same week no team will have to face an opponent's ace more than once.
The format could be Corsicana's greatest weapon.
"Zane and Brydan have both been great," Autrey said of his double aces.
The Tigers will need both and a solid staff of Peyton Brown (1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over six innings), Austin Pryor (2-0, 0.87 ERA over eight innings) and Miguel Luevano, one of the top shortstops in Texas who was a key reliever in the Tigers' run to state in 2019 when he was a freshman.
Hernandez added a pair of Ks to his 2022 resume without walking anyone and Petty and Hernandez combined to strike out 13 Jackets.
Hernandez was brilliant Tuesday, but his control in Waco was mind-boggling. He threw 42 pitches on his perfect night and 38 were strikes. And if you like stats, Hernandez retired all three batters he faced Tuesday, running his perfect streak to 18 in a row -- and the baseball has yet to reach the outfield with Brydan on the mound in two district games.
In all likelihood, that streak will end Friday in Cleburne, where Hernandez will make his second start. The district has returned to the two-games-in-one-week format that was being used before COVID hit and wiped out the 2020 season.
Cleburne is simply a powerhouse and one of six teams in 14-5A that's a legitimate threat to win the district title -- at least three of those six teams has a chance to get to the state tournament in Round Rock.
How tough is 14-5A? Well, last year Cleburne started the district race ranked No. 1 in the state and finished fifth and out of the playoffs. The Yellowjackets, who were ranked in the top 10 this season, are now 0-3 in the district race after three close games. But they are 11-1 against everyone else. These two games are huge for the Tigers and possibly even bigger for Cleburne.
They're just getting started in the 14-5A Demolish Derby, and one thing is certain. Stay tuned, because despite the cold weather Winterfest on Tuesday at Price things are going to heat up ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.