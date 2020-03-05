It’s never too early to talk big-time baseball when you’re dealing with Heath Autrey’s Corsicana Tigers.
The season has barely started and yet the Tigers are facing some of the stiffest competition around, and it’s a long way until the District 14-5A race begins — a race with three teams ranked in the preseason Top 10.
The Tigers, who are 3-3 after playing Class 6A Tyler Lee on the road and competing in the prestigious Denton Ryan Tournament, where they faced Allen’s 6A powerhouse and lost a close game to host Ryan before ripping off a three-game winning streak, won’t get a break this week.
They’re in East Texas, where they opened the Lindale Tournament against two of the top 5A teams in the state with games against Whitehouse and Lindale (see corsicanadailysun.com for scores and stories from Thursday’s games) and then they were scheduled to play Bullard and Hallsville, two teams loaded with talent, on Friday.
“It’s a huge test,” said Autrey, who wants his team facing tough competition and serious pitching early.
The Tigers will see plenty of both this week.
“Whitehouse is loaded with Division I pitching, and brought back the whole team from last year. They’ve got a real good coach and always have a real good team.”
Lindale is also loaded and brought back a ton of talent from a team that the Tigers beat in the playoffs last year on their way to the state semifinals.
Lindale had a 6-0 lead when the Tigers staged their biggest comeback of their playoff run.
“Lindale played us tough in the playoffs and they’re bringing back the whole group from last year,” Autrey said. “I respect their coach as much as anyone.”
Bullard is a smaller school but is full of big-time players on the diamond.
“Bullard has four Division I players,” Autrey said. “And Hallsville is always loaded with talent. We’re going to see really good D-I pitchers in all four games, and we’re going to see a lot of left-handed pitching this week.”
Autrey’s not complaining. This is just what he wanted in the early going for his team, which has a nice mix of returning players form last year’s state semifinalist team and a good group of young and fresh faces.
“This is a good opportunity for our young, inexperienced players to get in a situation to see how they will respond.”
The Tigers pitched much better and started putting together some key at-bats during their current three-game winning streak.
“We’re starting to swing the bats well,” Autrey said. “We should be 5-1 instead of 3-3. We’ve left a bunch of runners on base. We just need to relax and execute.”
The Tigers return the biggest run-producer from last year in junior Hunter Autrey and also return one of their top pitchers form their run to state in Kolby Kinkade, who pitched well in the regular season and then turned it on in the postseason, rising to the occasion in the playoffs..
“We’re pitching good enough,” Autrey said. “Kolby has pitched well and some of our young guys have pitched well.”
Kinkade has stormed out of the gate on the mound and at the plate, where he’s hitting .500 (8-for-16) over the first six games. He leads the team with eight RBIs and has an early OPS of 1.288.
He is 1-1 on the mound with a 1.40 ERA and has nine strikeouts in 10 innings. Bryden Hernandez and Zane Petty, two of the underclassmen who are new to the team, have both pitched well.
Hernandez has looked good on the mound, where he has pitched 4 2/3 innings. He’s 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and has nine strikeouts of the 14 outs he has recorded.
Petty is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA. He has nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.
The biggest bat to return to the lineup is Autrey’s son Hunter, a junior, who is off to a bug start. He’s hitting .533 (8-for-15) through the first six games and those eight hits include three doubles and a home run. He’s driven in seven runs and scored seven runs and has a .617 on-base-percentage and a .933 slugging average coming out of the gate. His OPS is a whopping 1.600.
Kinkade and Autrey are the anchors of this year’s team, and coach Autrey wants to see everyone improve as the season wears on, and that’s one reason for the stiff schedule early.
“We’re going to see some good left-handed pitching this week,” Autrey said. “Whitehouse has a couple of good left-handed pitchers and Bullard has a couple of good left-handers.
“It’s a good test for us. Hopefully, we play well. It’s going to be a fun weekend.”
