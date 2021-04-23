It's hard to believe Corsicana's Tigers have just one district game left -- the biggest game of the year against Red Oak on Tuesday night at Price Field, where they can claim no worse than a first-place tie with a victory.
A loss?
Grab a math genius, a calculator and a fortune teller to figure out that equation. The District 14-5A race is that tight, that confusing and that up in the air.
The Tigers and Midlothian are tied for first at 7-4 and they split the two games against each other this season. They both have one district game remaining. Ennis and Joshua are both 6-4 with two games left, and Red Oak and Cleburne are both 5-5 with two games left.
The Tigers can't worry about scoreboard watching now. They have to worry about one thing and one thing only -- beating Red Oak Tuesday, and then waiting to see how the other teams do next Friday on the final day of the 14-5A season. The Tigers finish early with a bye on Friday.
They're coming off their worst loss of the year, a 7-0 defeat in Ennis, where nothing went their way, but the district race is so competitive that anything can happen with the top six teams.
That's why Tiger coach Heath Autrey is only concerned about his team, which lost to Red Oak on the road 3-1 on March 26. The Tigers have split games with Midlothian, Joshua and Ennis, and swept Cleburne and last place Waco University. They are 5-0 in district games at Price, and hope they can win one more there on Tuesday.
The Tigers (20-7) have a non-district game at Price Saturday morning at 11 against West, which is always a challenge. The loss Tuesday night in Ennis was brutal, but the Tigers have been more than resilient all season and have won with some dramatic comebacks.
