The Tigers fell to Ennis 10-4 Friday afternoon in Game 2 of the best-of-three 5A Region II Quarterfinals at South Grand Prairie High School, where the Lions bounced back to even the series and force a winner-take-all Game 3 at 11 a.m. Saturday at Duncanville High School.
The Tigers used four pitchers but couldn't protect a 3-0 lead that came in the top of the fourth on Kolby Kinkade's three-run homer. The Tigers had a chance to add to their lead in the fourth when -- after Kinkade's shot -- they loaded the bases with one out.
But Ennis ace Aidan Castillo, who pitched a one-hit shutout against the Tigers at Ennis on April 20, got out of the jam when Ennis shortstop Jeremiah Sanchez turned a hard grounder up the middle into a double-play to end the inning.
The Tigers added a run in the fifth when Austin Pryor walked with the bases loaded, but the Tigers, who had 10 hits, including Kinkade's homer and a double by Brydan Hernandez Friday, left three more on base in the fifth and stranded nine in the game.
The Lions knew just what to do when they loaded the bases and took advantage and took the lead in the fourth, scoring five runs on just three hits. They scored their first two runs on a bases-loaded wild pitch and a bases-loaded balk and took the lead on Luke Regas' two-run single and went up 5-3 on Clayton Jenkins' RBI single.
Ennis produced another five-run inning in the sixth to put the game away and force a Game 3. The Lions loaded the bases with no outs on a leadoff single by Ashton Ehly and two bunts, and went up 6-4 on a wild pitch and 7-4 on Ryan Diaz' sac fly. A bases-loaded walk made it a 8-4 game and then Ryan Todd delivered a two-run single.
Castillo, who went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, got the win, and Fito Mendez pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Lions.
It was the second time the Lions stormed back with a dramatic comeback to win in the playoffs. They shocked Texas High last week in the Area Round.
Solomon James James started and went three innings, giving up one run on one hit for the Tigers. Hernandez, who had thrown eight scoreless innings in the playoffs, pitched one inning and took the loss. Hunter Autrey and Reno Morehouse finished the game for the Tigers.
The Tigers (27-10) and Lions (20-15-2) have split two games almost every year since they started playing in District 14-5A, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that this series is going to a Game 3 showdown.
The Tigers have bounced back throughout the season, and when they made their run to the state semifinals in 2019 they had an ugly loss to Lone Star in Game 2 of the Region II Semifinals.
But after losing 13-0 to Lone Star they came back and won Game 3, advancing to the Region II title game with a 3-1 victory. They swept Midlothian for the title and headed for Round Rock and the state semifinals.
