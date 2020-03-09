Corsicana’s Tigers will finally be at home this week when — weather permitting — they host their own baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Price Field will look like the field of dreams for Heath Autrey’s players, who haven’t played a real baseball game there since they defeated Lindale in the Area Round of the Class 5A playoffs last spring on their way to the state tournament in Round Rock, where they fell 2-1 in the state semifinals to eventual state champ Colleyville Heritage, which won the state title by the 10-run mercy rule after barely edging the Tigers 2-1.
The Tigers did open their home season with a scrimmage against Waco Midway (a 6-6 tie) but have been on the road to start the real 2020 season.
They lost a tough game to 6A Tyler Lee in Tyler 2-0, lost a pair of games in the Denton Ryan Tournament, which was stacked with powerhouse clubs, and then won three in a row in Denton and won their first two games Thursday in the Lindale Tournament, where they went 2-2 against four of the top teams in East Texas, losing to Hallsville and Bullard.
The Tigers were impressive in their two victories, beating a loaded Whitehouse team 8-4 and downing Lindale 5-1.
Bryan Hernandez started and got the win against Whitehouse, going 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three earned runs on four hits while striking out three.
Hunter Autrey, who is off to a strong start at the plate after leading the Tigers in run production as a sophomore, went 2-for 4 swith a double and an RBI.
Newcomer Soloman James, a sophomore, went 3-for 3 with two doubles.
James scored a run and drove in a run in his best performance of the young season.
Kolby Kinkade, who is also off to a tremendous start this season, came through with a big hit in the Tigers’ four-run fifth that put the game away. He scored a run and drove in a run in that inning.
Kinkade then went the seven-inning distance against Lindale and picked up the win.
He gave up one earned run in the 5-1 victory, allowing just two hits while striking out four.
Hunter Autrey had an RBI single in the first to get the Tigers on the board and several players came through in Corsicana’s four-run four-run sixth inning.
Miguel Luevano scored and drove in a run with an RBI double and Conner Means scored and drove in a run. Lane Fuentes also had an RBI single and Austin Pryor singled in a run. Kinkade also scored in the inning.
