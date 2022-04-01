Hunter Autrey, an all-state high school player at Corsicana who is now playing at Sam Houston State, knows baseball -- and he knows his Dad.
Before Corsicana's season started this spring there were a some questions about Heath Autrey's Tigers, but Autrey's son Hunter knew the answer.
"I'm not worried-about my Dad," Hunter said. "He'll find a way to win."
Duh!
Anyone who was at Price Field Friday night to witness the Tigers' 2-1 walk-off over Midlothian knows just how right Hunter is about his legendary father, Heath, who is also the father of AutreyBall -- a brand of guts and guile baseball and a confidence that's built on discipline and repetition that drives teams nuts and produces victories almost out of thin air.
You can exit this story at any time, but the following baseball tale is true, absolutely true.
The Tigers beat first-place Midlothian, which was unbeaten (4-0 in the district) on the road against the Panthers' ace pitcher on Tuesday. That's a pretty good feat in itself, but the Tigers didn't just beat Midlothian, they beat the pants off the Panthers 15-0 in one of those "Somebody call Ripleys" moments.
This is the same Midlothian program that played Autrey's Tigers in the Region finals in 2019 when Corsicana advanced to state with the victory over the Panthers. They know baseball. They're tough and tougher to beat.
The return bout was Friday in Navarro County, where everyone got the game they were looking for Tuesday -- an old fashion Corsicana-Midlothian showdown, complete with tense plays, brilliant pitching and a 2-1 walk-off by the Tigers, who scored on a sac fly from Brydan Hernandez in the bottom of the eighth.
Get this: After pounding out 16 hits in five innings in Midlothian on Tuesday, the Tigers could manage just one hit Friday in a game where none of the runs were earned. Miguel Luevano, who had four hits, including a double and a triple Tuesday, led off the bottom of the first with a single -- a bunt single! That was it.
That's how it started. It ended with a wild celebration on the field when the Tigers came storming out of the dugout, leaping and shouting and dog-piling each other after Hernandez's bases-loaded sac fly brought home Peyton Brown, who had just one at-bat all night.
Conner Means scored the Tigers' first run in the second when he came flying home on a wild pitch. Thanks to another brilliant pitching performance from Zane Petty, the Tigers were still winning 1-0 when the Panthers scored their unearned run in the sixth when a couple of infield errors (and a dropped ball on a pickoff throw at second) opened the door.
The Tigers finally broke the tie in the eighth against the Panthers' third pitcher of the night and second in the inning. Hustin Kyle started and went seven innings, allowing just a bunt single while striking out three and walking one. He left after throwing 95 pitches.
Petty, who has had a remarkable season, started both games against the Panthers. He shut them out, giving up just two singles while striking out eight and refusing to walk anyone on Tuesday. He had two strikes on his final batter of the night with one out in the fifth but left after throwing his 64th pitch so that he could come back Friday.
Boy, did he come back.
Petty gave up two singles over the first four innings Friday and then slammed the door on the Panthers, striking out five in a row after Cole Cruz's one-out single in the fourth, and finished with six Ks in the final two innings. He left the game after using 69 pitches to complete five shutout innings, striking out eight while walking just one.
His two-game performance against the first-place Panthers was sparkling and dominating. He tossed 9 1/3 innings without giving up a run, allowing just four singles while walking one batter and striking out 16 -- that's right 16 Ks in 9 1/3 innings. Any questions?
Petty is now 7-0 (he did not get the win Friday) with a 0.80 ERA and has struck out 84 batters in 43 1/3 innings while walking nine. His velocity has been gaining speed ever since he pushed himself over the summer. He has never been faster and his curveball has more bite. His control? Well, put it this way: it's kind of like facing the Braves in the 90s when everyone in the National League knew "it wasn't wise to take a pitch."
Hernandez got the win in relief, pitching three innings without allowing an earned run or a hit, striking out five and leaving a pair of runners on in the eighth before delivering the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Brown walked to lead off the eighth for the Tigers and Blane Farmer reached on an error after putting down a sweet sacrifice bunt. Luevano's sac bunt put runners at second and third and the Panthers intentionally walked Austin Pryor to set up a force at any base.
But Hernandez came through with his sac fly, driving in his team-leading 19th RBI in his 16th game of the season. He not only avoided any chance of grounding into a double play by lifting the ball in the air but he also lifted the Tigers into first-place with a 5-1 district record to close out the first half of the race.
There's six games left for the Tigers (13-2-1), beginning with another brutal two-game showdown series, this time with Joshua, starting Tuesday night back at Price. It's doubtful that Hunter Autrey, the king of walk-offs when he was a Tiger, is too worried.
He just figures his Dad "will find a way to win."
