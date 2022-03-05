Corsicana's Tigers ripped their way through the Lindale Tournament going 4-0 and outscoring their opponents 39-2. They won twice on Thursday and twice on Friday to improve to 6-1 for the season and come home with a five-game winning streak.
Zane Petty put the final touches on the Lindale Tournament Friday with another gem, shutting out Lindale -- an old nemesis of the Tigers. Petty tossed a four-hit, six-inning, complete game shutout, striking out 12 of the 18 outs he needed without allowing a walk.
Petty has 30 Ks in just 16 innings this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.31 on a Tiger staff that has a team ERA of just 1.53 after allowing only two runs over four games in Lindale.
Adin Morehouse had two doubles, including an RBI double in the first and Brydan Hernandez doubled home a run and scored a run in the third. Conner Means drove in a run in the third and leadoff man Miguel Luevano went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks and scored twice.
The Tigers needed just five at-bats to hammer Malakoff 12-2 in Friday's opener as Peyton Brown picked up the win on the mound, tossing four no-hit innings in relief. Brown was masterful and struck out four along the way. Brown also drove in a run. He didn't have a perfect game (he walked one batter) but considering the RBI, it was a near-perfect game.
The Tigers put the mercy-rule game away with a nine-run fifth inning. Bradley Gruver, Adrian Baston, Austin Pryor and Morehouse all had big hits in the fifth. Gruver had an RBI in the Tigers' two-run first inning and when it was over seven Tigers had driven in at least one run.
Gruver went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI's, Morehouse drove in two runs and Pryor had a huge game, going 2-for-2, scoring three runs and driving in two runs. Hernandez, Baston, Farmer and Brown all drove in a run.
The Tigers opened play in Lindale with a 10-0 five-inning mercy-rule win over Brownsboro Thursday as Pryor, who is one of the best defensive high school third basemen in Texas, pitched a two-hit shutout (and he did it without the benefit of a Gold Glover playing at third).
Pryor struck out four and didn't allow a walk and made it look easy in his first start of his career. He also had a hit, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base.
The Tigers pounded out nine hits and stole eight bases and put the game away with a five-run fifth inning.
Hernandez had a big game, going 2-for-3 with two doubles. He scored three runs, drove in a run and stole two bases. Means drove in three runs, scored a run and stole a base, and Baston went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs, scored a run, and stole a base.
Gruver, who had a huge tournament, stole two bases and drove in a run and Farmer drove in a run as a half dozen Tigers had RBIs to start their tournament.
The Tigers beat Malakoff in their second game on Thursday, handing the defending Class 3A state champs a 14-0 loss. They outscored Malakoff 26-2 in the two games in Lindale.
Brydan Hernandez went the four-inning distance to get the win. He gave up two hits while striking out four and walking one. He's off to a remarkable start to his season. After two starts and a relief appearance, Hernandez has a 0.0.0 ERA. He is 2-0 and hasn't allowed a run in 12 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 13.
He also had a big day at the plate Thursday, going 2-for-2, scoring a run, driving in three runs and stealing two bases against Malakoff.
Hernandez had an outstanding tournament in Lindale, batting .545 (6-for-11), scoring six runs and driving in six runs in four games.
The Tigers needed just three at-bats to score 14 runs jumping out with an eight-run first inning explosion and adding a run in the second before scoring five in the third to put the game away.
The Tigers had nine hits and stole eight bases while making just nine outs. Seven Tigers drove in runs. Brown, who had the only double for the Tigers, and Hernandez led the way, driving in three runs apiece and Luevano and Means each drove in two runs. Gruver, Baston and Morehouse also had RBI hits.
The Tigers will play in the Midlothian Heritage Tournament Thursday through Saturday and return home March 15 to open district play against Waco University.
