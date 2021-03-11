Corsicana's Tigers, who are coming off a 4-2 win over No. 1 ranked Cleburne on Tuesday, will host the Corsicana Baseball Tournament, beginning Thursday morning when they open things up with a game against Mildred.
The Tigers, who are off to a 9-2 start, will play five games in three days. The play Mildred at 11 Thursday morning and meet Tyler Lee at 2 p.m. They have one game on Friday when they play Waco Robinson at noon, and then wind up with two games on Saturday, facing Forney's powerhouse program at 10 a.m. and playing Mildred at noon.
The Tigers, who are 2-0 in the District 14-5A race, will play Midlothian at Price Field at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in a crucial district showdown. The last time these two teams met was in 2019 in the 5A Region II championship -- a three-game series that ended when the Tigers swept a doubleheader to advance to the state semifinals in Round Rock.
