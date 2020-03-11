If you have forgotten what Corsicana’s Tiger baseball team looks like, you will get a chance to look the 2020 team over the next three days.
The Tigers, who have played 10 games on the road to open their season, will be at Price Field Thursday, Friday and Saturday, playing host to their own tournament.
If the weather cooperates they will play four games in the next three days, beginning with a 4 p.m. showdown against Waco Robinson, which went to the state tournament last spring.
Heath Autrey’s team will play twice on friday, facing 6A power Tyler Lee at 4 p.m. and 5A power Forney at 6 p.m.. The Tigers have a 2 p.m. game scheduled for Saturday against district and state power Red Oak.
The lethal lineup of opponents is nothing new to these kids, who have played a grueling 10-game stretch against formidable opponents since the bell rang on the 2020 season.
“We faced three Division I pitchers last week (in the Lindale Tournament,” said Autrey, who also plays a difficult pre-district schedule.
He better, because his own district (14-5A) is loaded and has three teams that were ranked in the preseason Top 10 Class 5A teams in Texas.
The District 14-5A race begins Tuesday.
Remember this district produced the two teams that played for the Region III title last year when there were only eight 5A teams left in the state, including the Tigers, who beat Midlothian to win the Region III title and advance to the state tournament.
“We’re trying to get ready for Tuesday,” said Autrey, whose kids face Ennis at Price Field Tuesday and then play in Ennis next Friday to complete the two-game series.
“We’re 5-5 and we could be 8-2,” he said of his first 10 games. “There have been a few walks and we’ve left some runners on base _ normal baseball stuff.
“But I like this team and we have a lot of young guys learning the game. Every minute on the practice field is vital right now.
“The pieces are falling together the way they need to fall.”
The Tigers brought a ton of talent back from last year’s state tournament team, and players such as Hunter Autrey, who led the team in run production last year as a sophomore, and Kolby Kinkade are off to fast starts.
Autrey, who is now a junior, is hitting .448 with a .543 on-base-percentage and has a homer and eight RBIs in 10 games. He has also scored eight runs and leads the team in with an impressive 1.301 OPS.
Kinkade, who is the ace of the staff after pitching in big games for the last two seasons and emerging as a clutch pitcher on the mound in the playoffs last spring, is already having a big year on the mound.
He’s 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA and has struck out 13 batters in 17 innings.
Freshman Brydan Hernandez has been a plus, and has earned a spot on the mound already. He has pitched 10 innings and is 2-0 with a 2.80 ERA with a dozen strikeouts.
“He’s going to be our closer and pitch in relief for us the way Devan Lindsey (who graduated after being the District 14-5A MVP) did last year,” Autrey said.
Zane Petty, a sophomore, has also been impressive on the mound, where he has thrown 15 2/3 innings as a starter. He has a 2.68 ERA and has struck out 13.
Evan Holder, the only lefty, has thrown 9 2/3 innings and has a 2.17 ERA with 13 Ks. Miguel Luevano, who pitched some as a freshman last year, has made two appearances and thrown two innings without giving up anything.
Luevano is a one of the best defensive second basemen anywhere and along with shortstop Lane Fuentes once again gives the Tigers a great double play combo up the middle with two Gold Glove infielders.
Luevano is hitting .388 and has scored seven runs and Fuentes is hitting .395 with four RBIs and six runs scored.
Mildred is also in the six-team tournament. The Eagles open against Forney at 2 p.m. Thursday.
They play Red Oak at 10 a.m. Friday and face Robinson at noon on Friday, and finish with a 10 a.m. game against Tyler Lee on Saturday.
