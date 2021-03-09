Corsicana's Tigers upset No. 1-ranked Cleburne 4-2 Tuesday night in Cleburne, where the local fans were shocked to see the top ranked Class 5A team in the Texas lose.
"This was one of the most rewarding wins I've had at Corsicana," said Tiger coach Heath Autrey, who won his 200th game with the Tigers last week (200-74 at the time). "To have a young team and to go into that environment and win means a lot. I always tell the kids pressure is a privilege. You have expectations and pressure is part of that. You have to look at it as a positive. Once they understand that pressure is a positive then it's fun. You should feel like you're in your backyard playing whiffleball. It's fun. Then you're playing with freedom and pressure isn't a negative. It's a privilege.''
The Tigers (9-2) split with Cleburne two years ago when the Tigers went to the state semifinals, and the two teams will meet again later at Price Field (April 9) in a brutal District 14-5A race, considered the toughest 5A baseball district in the state.
Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade improved to 3-0, although Cleburne was the first team to score on Kinkade this season. Kinkade allowed just four hits and didn't walk anyone over six innings, and sophomore Brydan Hernandez pitched the seventh to get the save when shortstop Miguel Luevana, second baseman Austin Pryor, who made a big-time turn on the play, and first baseman Hunter Autrey turned an impressive double play to end the game.
The Tigers broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the seventh. Kinkade led off with an infield single, Hernandez slashed a single to left and Solomon James drove in a run with a safety squeeze, scoring courtesy runner Adrian Baston. Then Adin Morehouse singled to center for the two-run cushion.
Bradley Gruver came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the fifth that gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead, and after Cleburne knotted things at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth Corsicana didn't blink.
The Tigers are now 2-0 in the district race, and won't play another district game until next week as they host the Corsicana Tournament, beginning Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.