If you follow Corsicana's Tigers you already know how tough and resilient this group is, and if you follow the District 14-5A baseball race you already know what an insane logjam exists in what is arguably the most competitive district in Texas.
That's why the crowd will be large and loud Tuesday night at Price Field, where the Tigers will face Red Oak in their biggest game of the season. If they beat the Hawks, which handed them a 3-1 loss at Red Oak earlier, they will finish no worse than in a tie for first-place in the district.
If they lose, they will have to watch what happens in the other 14-5A games this week on Tuesday and on Friday. The Tigers (20-8 and 7-4 in the district race) complete district play Tuesday.
You could get dizzy scoreboard watching this week in a race where six of the seven teams have a chance to not only make the playoffs, but to actually end up tied for first place or better.
The Tigers and Midlothian are both 7-4 with one game left. Joshua and Ennis are 6-4 with two games left and Cleburne and Red Oak are 5-5 with two games left. Joshua and Ennis still have a chance to win the district title outright if only one of them wins twice this week and Midlothian and the Tigers both lose their final district game.
The Tigers can solve their own problems with a victory on Tuesday to finish with an 8-4 record in the district race.
But they have to finish strong and bounce back from a pair of losses. They lost to Ennis last week in a big 14-5A game and then lost to West 3-1 in a non-district game on Saturday that was basically irrelevant because it had no bearing on the all-important district race.
The Tigers have been playing short-handed since a tough 5-3 loss at Midlothian on April 13, but no one is making any excuses for a team and a program with a strong history of bouncing back and overachieving.
That's what's on the menu Tuesday at Price Field, where coach Heath Autrey will have his ace Kolby Kinkade available along with Solomon James, who has pitched well all season and has stepped up on the mound and at the plate down the stretch, as well as Zane Petty, who has been brilliant at times this season.
There's plenty of talent and depth on the mound. Three Tiger pitchers held West to just two singles as Reno Morehouse, Petty and Hunter Autrey all had strong performances on the mound.
Morehouse started and pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and two runs. Petty pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit and Autrey pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Aiden Morehouse hit an RBI triple in the first inning to score Autrey, who walked with two outs.
The Tigers have been led at the plate by Hunter Autrey, who for the third consecutive year (since he started as a sophomore) had been the team's leading run producer. He has driven in 33 runs in 28 games, and is hitting .403 for the season (29-for-72) and a 1.255 OPS. He has 13 doubles and four home runs, including a dramatic walk-off to beat Midlothian.
Adrian Pryor has had a breakout season in his first year as a starter and is hitting .343, and leads the team in runs (21) and stolen bases (9).
Kinkade leads the pitching staff with a 7-1 record and 1.50 ERA. Petty is 4-2 with a 1.40 ERA and James, who has been a sparkplug by getting on base, stealing bases (he has eight) and igniting rallies, has been clutch in relief with a 1.98 ERA.
None of those numbers matter now. The Tigers know it's all about Tuesday night and reaching the playoffs. They have had a remarkable season, and it has come down to winning Tuesday at Price -- in front of a large and loud crowd.
