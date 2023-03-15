Corsicana's Tigers were shut out 3-0 by Crandall in their district opener Tuesday afternoon at Price Field.
Crandall managed to scratch three runs in the fourth and that was more than enough on a day when the Tigers just couldn't manage a run.
Corsicana's ace Brydan Hernandez was brilliant on the mound, allowing just two hits and one earned run while going the seven-inning distance. He was dominant as evidenced by his 12 strikeouts.
It was a tough loss for a Tiger team that brought back just three players -- Hernandez, Adrian Baston and Blane Farmer -- and has new faces almost everywhere in the diamond.
Easton Autrey, the son of Tiger coach Heath Autrey, is one of those new faces, and he had two of the Tigers' four hits Tuesday, including a double. The Tigers stranded just four runners.
The Tigers are 7-7 for the season and will play at Crandall Thursday in the twice-a-week baseball schedule format that prevents a team from sweeping an opponent with one dominant pitcher.
