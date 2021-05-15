Kolby Kinkade pitched well, but suffered a tough loss Saturday afternoon when Nacogdoches bounced back to beat the Tigers 3-1 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series in the Region II Area Round playoffs at Price Field.
The loss -- the first of the playoffs for the Tigers -- means the series is tied at 1-1 and Game 3 is scheduled for later at Price, where the teams are expected to play at 3:30 p.m.
Kinkade (10-2) allowed just five hits, including two infield singles, while striking out 10 and walking just one batter, but he gave up a solo home run to Will Furniss in the first, an unearned run in the fifth and a run on a walk, sac bunt and single by Nacogdoches starter Reid Boyett, who drove in Furniss, who walked to lead off the sixth.
Boyett went the seven inning distance to pick up his eighth win of the season (8-2) and second in the playoffs. He held the Tigers to one run on four singles to even the series. He struck out four, walked one and hit a batter.
The Tigers scored a run in the fifth to close to 2-1 when Connor Means walked, moved to second on Bradley Gruver's sac bunt, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Miguel Luevano's two-out single.
It looked for a moment as if the Tigers were going to take a 3-2 lead when Hunter Autrey, who ripped singles in his first two at-bats, hit a towering fly ball to right field, but Dragons right fielder Dillion Williams caught the ball at the wall to end the inning.
The Tigers (25-9) won the opening game in Nacogdoches 2-0, scoring both runs n the first inning on Kinkade's two-run double. That was the only hit Nacodoches starter Reid Bowyer gave up, but it was enough as Solomon James, who started and went five innings, and Brydan Hernandez combined to shut Nac out on three hits.
