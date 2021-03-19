Corsicana's Tigers spent a long night in Joshua Friday, and suffered their most difficult loss of the season when the Owls brought home two runs in the bottom of the seventh with a sinking single to center to complete an improbable 8-7 comeback.
The Tigers built a 7-0 lead but Joshua exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single from Keaton Jenkins, the Owls' No. 9 hitter, and a three-run home run from Gio Calamia that made it a 7-6 game.
Calamia then took the mound in relief of starter Stockton Frisinai, and shut out the Tigers over the final three innings, allowing two hits. Both of the hits came in the sixth when Austin Pryor singled and Hunter Autrey doubled him to third. But a wild play ended the inning when Calamia's pickoff throw to first got away from him and Pryor came racing home. Pryor was called out on a close play that ended the inning.
Calamia pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, opening the door for the Owls, who are now 2-1 in the tight District 14-5A race after losing to Ennis 9-4 and beating Red Oak 4-3 and Corsicana this week.
The Tigers who are 3-1 in the district race and 14-4 for the season face first-place Ennis (3-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Price Field.
The Tigers, who were coming off a dramatic 2-1 over Midlothian on Tuesday when Hunter Autrey completed the Tiger comeback with walk-off home run in the eighth, appeared to be on their way with an easy win in Joshua.
They scored two runs in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead with Zane Petty on the mound, did not allow a hit and struck out four over the first three innings.
But Petty ran into trouble when he opened the fourth with a walk, a single and a hit batsman to load the bases. After getting his fifth strikeout, Petty walked in a run, and then left the mound.
Solomon James got a quick out and had two strikes on Joshua's No. 9 hitter, Jenkins, who singled to center to drive in two runs to make it a 7-3 game and keep the inning alive. Calamia came up and hit a shot to right to make it 7-6.
Autrey, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, didn't get a chance to hit in the seventh. He singled in a run in the Tigers' three-run third and doubled home a run in the Tigers' two-run fourth that included doubles by Connor Means and Bradley Gruver, who opened the inning with back-to-back doubles. James doubled in a run, stole third and scored in the Tigers' two-run second inning.
He shut out Joshua in the fifth and sixth, allowing just one hit while striking out four and pitched well after the wild fourth inning.
But seven runs just wasn't enough for the Tigers, who had given up more than two runs only once in their first 17 games, and that was in a 3-2 loss to West on March 5. Since then the Tigers had allowed only 11 runs in eight games.
