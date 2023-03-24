RED OAK -- Nope, that's not a misprint in the headline. Corsicana's Tigers -- the young and inexperienced Tigers -- exploded for 20 runs this week and defeated Red Oak 20-4 in a critical district game.
Yes, that Red Oak.
If you follow the Tiger baseball program, one of the best in 5A Texas over the years, you know that when Heath Autrey's Tigers play Red Oak it's always -- absolutely always -- a close, well-played showdown between two excellent programs.
It's a game everyone circles on the calendar, everyone looks forward to playing, watching and talking about.
But when the two teams met this week, the Tigers exploded for 15 runs in the final two innings to run away 20-4. The Tigers, who were leading 5-4 after five innings, scored four in the top of the sixth and 11 in the seventh to claim the lopsided victory.
The young Tigers needed this one. They bounced up and down and went .500 during their pre-district season and lost their district opener to Crandall.
But they have won two in a row with a 7-6 win over Crandall and the romp in Red Oak, and play the second half of the two-game series against Red Oak Friday night at Price Field.
They're now 2-1 in district play and 9-7 for the year with a team Autrey has said is his "least experienced team since 2007 when he was coaching at Red Oak."
What long-lasting effect the 20-4 victory will have on the Tigers remains to be seen, but if nothing else it was a jolt into the arm of a young team early in district play.
Tiger ace Brydan Hernandez, a senior who has seen a lot of Red Oak-Tiger games, went the distance and allowed three hits while not allowing an earned runs. He struck out five and walked one, and had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, scoring three times and driving in four runs.
Jace Richardson also drove in four runs with a 2-for-5 night that included a double and a triples and saw Jace score a run. Blake Phillips was in the middle of a lot of the scoring without getting a hit. He walked three times and was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored four times and drove in a run.
Adrian Baston, who has had a torrid start this season while giving a clinic on how to be a leadoff man, hit is seventh triple of the season while going 4-for-6, scoring three runs and driving in a pair of runs.
Easton Autrey went 2-for-3 with a double, walked three times, scored four runs and drove in two runs, Blane Farmer went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI, Brody Dobbs went 1-for-2 and scored twice and Dylan Anderton had a single, scored twice and tore up the bases.
Anderton led a NASCAR attack, stealing four bases to lead a Tiger team that stole a mind-boggling 17 bases in seven innings and produced a rare double-double with 17 steals and 17 hits (including seven extra base hits) for the game.
Autrey, Hernandez, and Phillips stole three bags apiece and Baston, Yassiel Ramirez and Garrett Joles stole a base each.
