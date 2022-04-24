RED OAK -- It's no surprise that Heath Autrey's Tigers are the district champs -- again.
The only surprise is that, despite the way these Tigers win baseball games and conference titles, no one takes their success for granted. No one, especially no one involved with the program.
Nope, the community, student body and parents who love Corsicana Tiger baseball refuse to sit back in comfort and relax. The folks and fans who follow this team are just like the players -- everyone is on their toes. Every fan, teacher and parent throws every pitch in a Tiger game.
That's what Corsicana baseball is all about and that's why this team and this program is never taken for granted and always appreciated.
Think about it, when the Atlanta Braves were winning 14 division titles in a row John Smoltz would say "They won't appreciate what we've done until after we're gone and it's over."
This ain't Atlanta.
A loud and proud group of Tiger parents and fans showed up in Red Oak Friday to celebrate the coronation, and you know these Tigers did some jumping up and down with some shouting and hugging after they beat Red Oak 5-2 in what looked and felt like their easiest game in a month (remember these kids won five district games in a row by one run when a loss here or there would have knocked them out of first-place.)
Friday's celebration wasn't anything like the party on the diamond at Price on Good Friday after Autrey's kids beat Ennis 3-2 in 11 innings with a walk-off drive by Brydan Hernandez that popped out of the right fielder's glove when he hit the turf, igniting a dogpile for the ages of pure joy and elation.
Still, a celebration is a celebration, and that's what Friday's game at Red Oak was all about. When the Tigers got the final out -- a simple 4-3 groundout to second in the bottom of the seventh -- they got the out they had been looking for since the season began.
It's the out that begins the second season, the real season.
It's on to the playoffs next week.
They tucked away another district title -- the sixth in 11 years for Autrey, whose kids have won three titles in District 14-5A in their four years of competing in what is arguably the toughest 5A group in the state. They didn't win the title in 2020 because the district season was canceled due to the pandemic.
No, 14-5A has not produced a state champion over that run (the 2019 Tigers were the closest when they reached the state tournament and lost 2-1 in the semifinals to Colleyville Heritage, one of the best teams in the nation, which won the state title in a mercy-rule romp the next day.
What makes 14-5A the toughest is the fact that every year when the district season begins six of the seven teams have a legitimate chance to win the district title, and the four teams that advance to the playoffs all have a chance to reach the Region title game, which is the doorstep to the state tournament. It means that even the best team in the district has a chance to be beaten in 10 of the 12 district games.
The Tigers just went 10-2 to win the title and the top seed going into the playoffs. In their three 14-5A district seasons (2019, '21 and '22) the Tigers went 30-7 if you count the playoff win against Joshua last season that decided the district title. Those are head-shaking numbers.
Now this Tiger team, which had a tiny roster of only 13 players and won their 18th game Friday, begins anew. Friday's win felt just right. It had some familiar ingredients -- including another brilliant performance on the mound from Brydan Hernandez, who didn't allow an earned run while going to the distance.
Hernandez is now 6-1 with a 0.73 ERA (he has given up just six earned runs all year) with 61 Ks in 57 innings. He drove in the Tigers' first run with a two-out single in the third and now has a team-leading 23 RBIs while scoring 21 runs and leading the Tigers in batting (.409 average) and OPS (1.129).
After winning five one-run district games in a row and losing 2-0 to Red Oak on Tuesday, the broke out with a four-run explosion (by comparison) in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead that felt like 50-0 with Hernandez on the mound.
Two things stand out about the big inning:
1) Bradley Gruver started the rally with a leadoff single (stop me if you've heard this one before) adding to his resume that already had clutch and scrappy written all over it. Find a Tiger scorecard with a rally on it, and you'll find Gruver's name in there somewhere. By the way, Gruver also scored the first run.
2) Conner Means came through again. After being shut out in a 2-0 extra inning loss to Red Oak on Tuesday, Autrey decided to tweak his lineup. He moved Means up to the No. 2 spot, right behind Miguel Luevano. And sure enough once again Autrey looked like he knew what he was doing (big surprise, huh?) when Means, who has plenty of speed and can handle the bat (he's one of the Tigers' best base runners and best bunters) delivered by lacing a two-run triple to right to bring in Blane Farmer, who reached on a throwing error that brought Gruver home, and Luevano, who followed Farmer with his second single in as many innings.
Means' two-run triple gave him 17 RBIs and he came flying home moments later, scoring his 20th run of the year when Austin Pryor ripped a single to center. Means scored the Tigers' first run in the fourth when Hernandez delivered a two-out RBI single.
Red Oak made a little noise with a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh after loading in the bases, but the Tigers, who turned two pretty 6-4-3 double plays in the game, ended it when Gruver made a routine play -- and nobody took it for granted.
