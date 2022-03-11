MIDLOTHIAN -- Zane Petty was, well, Zane Petty and the Tiger bats just kept on bashing Thursday in Midlothian, where Heath Autrey's team won twice to open play in the Midlothian Heritage Tournament.
They did find a way to stop Corsicana, though. All of Friday's games were canceled because of the weather and the tournament will continue Saturday.
The Tigers, who just swept their way (4-0) through the Lindale Tournament last weekend, opened with a one-hitter from Petty, who gave up a single to the second batter he faced and then slammed the door on Alvarado 6-0 in a complete game shutout, allowing one more Jaguar (a walk) to reach base the rest of the way.
Petty struck out 15 and improved to 3-0. He lowered his ERA to 0.91 and has now struck out 45 batters in 23 innings this season.
Brydan Hernandez had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, scoring a run and driving in three runs. Austin Pryor doubled, scored twice and drove in a run and Adin Morehouse had an RBI.
The Tigers won their second game with just two at-bats, hammering Kennedale 17-1 in a mercy-rule romp. The Tigers had 10 hits and eight were extra-base knocks as they belted six doubles and two triples.
Bradley Gruver, who won the boys golf title at the Tiger Classic Golf Tournament earlier in the week with a 77, went from his golf clubs to his bat and adjusted his grip with ease. Gruver had a double, and a sac fly, scored a run and drove in four runs. He has driven in 10 runs in nine games this season.
Hernandez finished his day with a 2-for-2 performance, belting a double and a triple, scoring three times and driving in two runs. He went 4-for-6, scored four runs and drove home six runs in the two victories. He leads the Tigers with a .538 batting average and leads the team in production with 14 RBIs in nine games.
Miguel Luevano also had a huge game, hitting a double and triple, scoring three times and driving in a run. Adin Morehouse, who is hitting .409 with nine RBIs this season and has a team-leading 1.185 OPS, came through again, going 2-for-2 with a double and driving in three runs. Conner Means doubled, scored and drove in two runs and Blane Farmer went 1-for-2, scored a run and drove in a run.
Pryor got the win on the mound, allowing two hits over three innings while striking out two. He also hit a double, scored and drove in two runs.
The Tigers are now 8-1 for the season and have won six in a row, outscoring opponents 62-3 over the six-game stretch.
