Take a deep breath, Tiger fans.
The real season starts Tuesday night. Sure, the Tigers are off to a terrific start -- an 8-2 jump out of the gate that has been a clinic in pitching so far. But now they start the brutal road in District 14-5A, where some of the top programs in the state reside.
They're 1-0 in the district after a run-rule win over Waco University, but the real test is ahead against Midlothian, Red Oak, Ennis, Joshua and Cleburne, the No. 1 5A team in Texas.
That's who the Tigers play Tuesday, and it's on the road in Cleburne, where Heath Autrey's young kids will find out a lot about themselves and the veteran players such as Hunter Autrey, Kolby Kinkade and Miguel Luevano, three players who were in the middle of the Tigers' ride to the state semifinals in 2019, will take over as leaders in an unforgiving district.
Two heartbreaking walk-off losses (2-1 to Sunnyvale and 3-2 to West) are the only blemishes on the Tigers' impressive 8-2 start this season, and they're coming off another brilliant pitching performance from Kinkade, who is now 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA after three starts.
He beat Waco Robinson 7-0 in the West Tournament on Thursday, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up just two singles while striking out seven and not allowing a walk. He has 18Ks with just one base-on-balls in 15 2/3 innings this season.
Kinkade, a four-year starter, will get the start against Cleburne. The entire Tiger staff has been impressive, including Zane Petty, who hasn't given up an earned run in 12 innings of work. He has struck out 24 and allowed only two hits and two walks.
Solomon James is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks over 12 innings, and Brydan Hernandez has given up just one earned run, and has an ERA of 0.77.
The team ERA is a mind-boggling 0.48 and the Tigers have combined to strike out 67 batters n 57 2/3 innings.
They won their last game in the West Tournament, stopping Temple 4-1 as Hernandez gave up one run over five innings. The Tigers had a four-run third inning as Austin Pryor walked and scored on Kinkade's RBI single. Hernandez drove in Kinkade and James had an RBI single to plate Hernandez. Connor Means doubled home James.
Bradley Gruver has arrived and he's playing solid defense at second base for an infield that looks like it has been playing together for years, and Pryor has been a pleasant surprise, playing an exceptional third base and hitting in the No. 2 hole, where he has been making a difference in the lineup that includes Hunter Autrey and Kinkade, who have given the Tigers a formidable 1-2 punch in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
Autrey, who has led the Tigers in run production as a sophomore in 2019 and again last season when he drove in 13 runs in the first 12 games before the season was canceled, is at it again. He's hitting .458 with seven doubles and an OPS of 1.250. He has driven in 11 runs in the first 10 games.
Kinkade has three doubles and nine RBIs, and Hernandez has stepped up in his first year in the varsity lineup, hitting .357 with eight RBIs.
Luevano, who leads off, is also batting .357 and has scored nine runs in 10 games while Pryor has been the surprise in the No. 2 hole, where he leads the team with a .476 average (10-for-21) and in scoring with 12 runs in 10 games. He has walked eight times and has a .645 on-base-percentage.
Pryor and Luevano both have five stolen bases for a Tigers team that has already swiped 23 bags.
It's new and interesting mix of players, including James, the Tiger quarterback who has hit in the clutch early. He has two triples and has scored five runs in just 26 at-bats.
Now they must face the toughest 5A district in the state, beginning with the top-ranked team in the state.
