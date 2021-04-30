At press time no one knew who Corsicana's Tigers would be playing for the District 14-5A title on Saturday, but after all their recent problems Heath Autrey's kids will no doubt be ready.
They had to wait to see what would happen Friday night in the insane logjam at the top of the district race, where the Tigers are 8-4 and Ennis, Midlothian and Joshua were all 7-4 with one game left Friday night.
Joshua and Midlothian play Friday and the winner will be 8-4, and Ennis plays Cleburne and can also finish the district at 8-4 with a win.
Six of the seven teams in the district were still alive for the playoffs before Tuesday's games. Cleburne and Red Oak (5-6) were still alive in the playoff race before Tuesday but both were eliminated with losses. Cleburne, which began the season as the No.1-ranked 5A team in the state, will not even make the playoffs after losing to Joshua 10-0 Tuesday, and Red Oak's playoff hopes ended with the loss to the Tigers.
The district has a formula for a two-way tie for first and a three-way tie for first, and the Tigers know they will play Saturday at a neutral site to decide the district title.
Tigers coach Autrey, whose team has made the playoffs nine years in a row since he came to Corsicana, said this was the tightest race and most rewarding playoff berth his Tigers have had.
"I'm just so proud of the kids," he said. "We go through so much to prepare, and when you see it happen on the field -- when you see them get it, especially in a big game like this one -- and you see that smile on their faces ... That's what it's all about for me. That's what brings me back. That's what it's all about."
It hasn't been easy for the Tigers, who had to play short-handed during their final four games, which they split, including Tuesday's pressure-packed showdown with Red Oak.
"I can't believe we won that game," Autrey said after his kids survived 6-3. "That game was a must-win, pressure-packed game with a playoff atmosphere. It was Senior Night an emotional night with so much riding on that game.
"We have gone through so much adversity," Autrey said. "It feels so good to know we're in the playoffs. We will just wait and be ready to play Saturday.''
Autrey has had to use a musical chairs lineup down the stretch because at times three starters were out and at least two couldn't play over the past four games.
And just to make life more (a lot more) interesting, Autrey made some changes in the lineup that made everyone do a double-take. The big crowd at Price Field Tuesday couldn't believe Hunter Autrey was in the leadoff spot. Hunter has been the Tigers' leading run producer for the past three years, but his father had a plan and it worked.
Hunter was patient and walked four times, scoring twice -- in the first on an Aiden Morehouse double, and in the third on a Morehouse single that gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
Obviously, Morehouse, who has been a hot hitter down the stretch, was one of the big heroes. He hit third in the lineup (Autrey's spot) for the first time this season and went 3-for-4, and drove in two big runs, and his courtesy runners scored twice.
Austin Pryor had a key sac bunt in the first and Solomon James had a huge sac fly in the first to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Bradley Gruver, who has had some of the biggest clutch hits this season, came through again with a huge two-out RBI single in the fourth that lifted the Tigers to a 5-2 lead.
Then Morehouse led off the fifth with his third hit of the game and courtesy runner Adrian Baston came around to score, sliding head-first at home on a bunt single by James, and crucial sacrifice bunt RBI by Kolby Kinkade that made it a 6-2 game.
That three-run lead looked like a 10-run lead with Kinkade on the mound. The Tiger ace entered the game in relief of Zane Petty, who pitched well in the game and pitched incredibly well in the clutch. He struck out the side in the first inning and left the bases loaded when he got Red Oak's Aiden Robles swinging to end the inning.
Petty went three innings and finished with six Ks, allowing only one earned run and handing Kinkade a 3-2 lead. Kinkade came into the game, which was tense and tight, and slammed the door on Red Oak. He struck out the first two hitters and retired the third on a comebacker to the mound in the fourth and repeated the K-K, 1-3 inning in the fifth -- six up, six down.
"Kolby is a four-year starter who has pitched in a lot of big games," coach Autrey said. "He is Mr. Calm. He came in and settled the game down. That's who he is."
Kinkade allowed just one run over four innings and finished with seven strikeouts (Petty and Kinkade combined for 13 Ks). Kinkade got the win and is 8-1 with a 1.51 ERA and has 55 strikeouts in 55 innings for a team that is now 21-8.
The Tigers had several players step up Tuesday, including Peyton Brown, a pitcher who had not played in the infield all year. Brown pitched a beauty against Tyler Legacy (formerly Tyler Lee) in his only start this season, but the play he made in the top of the sixth was even prettier than his pitching gem against Legacy.
When Kinkade came in to pitch it left a big hole at third base, and the Tigers were playing without two starters in the infield, so coach Autrey went to Brown.
Good thing he did. Red Oak trailed 6-3 but had runners at first and third with two outs in the sixth when Eyan Perez hit a tough grounder that Brown raced in and fielded on the run. He was still on the run when he threw a bullet across the diamond to get Perez with a hold-your-breath play that would have scored a run to make it 6-4 and put runners at first and third with the top of the lineup coming up.
"That was the play of the game," coach Autrey said later. "We put Peyton in there and he made a great play. We had kids coming through all night. It took everyone to win that game.
"I'm just so proud of all of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.