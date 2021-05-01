Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Hunter Autrey, seen here hitting a blast over the right field wall for a three-run homer that gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead in the first inning over Joshua when the two teams met at Price Field on April 16. Joshua refused to pitch to Autrey in his next two at-bats, intentionally walking him twice.

The Tigers and Joshua finished the District 14-5A race tied for first-place with 8-4 records. They play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waxahachie High School for the district championship and the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs, which begin this week.