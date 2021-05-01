Corsicana's Tigers will play Joshua for the District 14-5A title at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waxahachie High School.
The Tigers had to wait for Friday's final 14-5A games to be played to find out who they would play for the title.
The Tigers finished the district race Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Red Oak and led the district with an 8-4 record, but Ennis, Midlothian and Joshua were all at 7-4 with a chance to tie the Tigers for first place.
Ennis lost to Cleburne 4-2 Friday to fall out of contention for the title and Joshua defeated Midlothian 3-2 to improve to 8-4. Midlothian and Ennis finished the race at 7-5.
The Tigers and Joshua split their two games in district. Joshua won 8-7 in Joshua on March 19 and the Tigers defeated the Owls at Price Field 9-4 on April 16.
