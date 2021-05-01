Hunter Autrey

Hunter Autrey, seen here hitting a blast over the right field wall for a three-run homer that gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead in the first inning over Joshua when the two teams met at Price Field on April 16. Joshua refused to pitch to Autrey in his next two at-bats, intentionally walking him twice.

The Tigers and Joshua finished the District 14-5A race tied for first-place with 8-4 records. They play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waxahachie High School for the district championship and the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs, which begin this week.

Corsicana's Tigers will play Joshua for the District 14-5A title at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waxahachie High School.

The Tigers had to wait for Friday's final 14-5A games to be played to find out who they would play for the title.

The Tigers finished the district race Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Red Oak and led the district with an 8-4 record, but Ennis, Midlothian and Joshua were all at 7-4 with a chance to tie the Tigers for first place.

Ennis lost to Cleburne 4-2 Friday to fall out of contention for the title and Joshua defeated Midlothian 3-2 to improve to 8-4. Midlothian and Ennis finished the race at 7-5.

The Tigers and Joshua split their two games in district. Joshua won 8-7 in Joshua on March 19 and the Tigers defeated the Owls at Price Field 9-4 on April 16.

