Corsicana's Tigers wrapped up their play in the prestigious Duncanville Tournament Saturday with yet another victory, and you'll never guess how they did it.
If you have been paying attention you already know Heath Autrey's kids won again with pitching, pitching and more pitching -- and of course, scoring 14 runs in four at-bats didn't hurt either.
Three pitchers held Dallas Woodrow Wilson High one run while the Tiger bats erupted for a five-run third inning and an eight-run fourth to put the final touches on a terrific three-day stretch with a 14-1 victory.
The Tigers are off to a 5-0 start, thanks to a pitching staff that allowed just one earned run (and it came Saturday) in five games. The Tigers struck out 35 batters in Duncanville, including 14 by Zane Petty, who pitched a masterpiece to beat the host Panthers 2-1 on Friday.
Petty fanned 14 of the 20 batters he faced in a six-inning complete game without allowing a walk or an earned run.
Two Tiger starters went the distance in complete game shutouts as Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade shut out North Forney 4-0 on three hits Thursday, striking out six along the way, and Solomon James fired a three-hit shutout with five Ks in a 4-0 win over Grand Prairie on Friday.
Kinkade, James and Petty combined to hurl 18 consecutive scoreless innings in their three starts.
Brydan Hernandez and Reno Morehouse got the Tigers started, combining for a three-hitter in an opening day 7-2 win over Irving MacArthur on Thursday. Hernandez got the win, allowing just three hits in three innings while striking out four, and Morehouse pitched two hitless innings with a couple of strikeouts. MacArthur didn't score an earned run in the game.
Morehouse came back on Saturday and pitched a perfect fourth inning against Woodrow Wilson as three Tiger pitchers stopped the Wildcats on just five hits.
Rudy Beck started and pitched three innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out two, Morehouse pitched a perfect fourth and Hunter Autrey slammed the door with a perfect fifth inning, throwing just seven pitches in the inning, striking out two batters on six pitches.
Kinkade drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first and then the Tigers produced a 13-runs with a five-run third inning and eight-run fourth.
Leadoff hitter Miguel Luevano had a big day, going 3-for-3 with two triples and scored three runs. Luevano went 6-for-13 in the tournament (.462) and scored six runs and finished the five-game run with a whopping 1.332 OPS.
Hernandez went 1-for 2, and drove in three runs with a two-run single and a sac fly Saturday, and Autrey scored twice and drove in a run with a sac fly and another with a double to finish the tournament with a team-leading five RBIs. He led the Tigers' state semifinalist team in run production as a sophomore and led again as a junior when he drove in 13 runs in 12 games before the season was halted.
James came through with the biggest hit of the game against Woodrow Wilson, driving in three runs with a bases-loaded triple in the third. double. He not only threw a complete game shutout, but hit .417 (5-for-12) for the tournament.
Hernandez, who drove in four runs during the tournament, Autrey, Jace Richardson and Colin Smith, who doubled, all drove in runs in Corsicana's wild eight-run inning.
The Tigers will play their home opener (which is also their district opener) Tuesday night at Price Field against Waco University.
