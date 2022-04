Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Corsicana coach Heath Autrey talks with Miguel Luevano at third base in a game earlier this season. Autrey's state-ranked Tigers will play two warmup games at Price Field this week -- Ferris at 5 p.m. Friday and Little River at 11 a.m. Saturday -- before opening the 5A playoffs next week against the fourth-seed from District 13-5A at a time and site to be determined.