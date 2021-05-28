Corsicana's Tigers saw their season end Friday night in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Frisco Wakeland, which swept the 5A Region II Semifinal series with an 8-1 win Thursday and an unbelievable finish to hang on to Friday's Game 2 victory.
The Tigers staged a dramatic comeback in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run and getting two more runners home to apparently take a 3-2 lead.
But the two runs that came home that would have given the Tigers the 3-2 lead didn't count when the third out of the inning was called at first base after both runners had scored.
It was a crazy, bizarre play -- one you may never see (or want to see) again on a play that went nuts when a two-out infield popup wasn't caught. But Wakeland recovered and threw the runner out at first to erase the two runs that scored and hang on to the 2-1 victory.
The Tigers finish the season with a 28-12 record while Wakeland (33-10) moves on to play Hallsville in the 5A Region II title series. The winner then moves on to the state tournament in Round Rock.
That's how close the Tigers were to making their second consecutive trip to Round Rock after making a run to state in 2019.
They simply ran into a Wakeland team with the best 1-2 pitching combo they saw all year. Luke Robertson, who has signed with Houston, tossed a no-hitter at Corsicana to win Game 1, and Wakeland ace Robert Fortenberry, who has signed with TCU, shut the Tigers out on two hits until they finally scored a run that was charged to Fortenberry in the sixth.
Blake Sedatola relieved Fortenberry, who left with a 2-0 lead after walking Hunter Autrey and Adin Morehouse to start the bottom of the sixth. Kolby Kinkade put down a beautiful bunt single to load the bases.
The Tigers, one of the best bunting teams anywhere, tried to safety squeeze home a run, but Sedatola fielded Brydan Hernandez's bunt and forced pinch-runner Jackson Taylor out at the plate for the first out of the inning.
Solomon James then drove in his 11th run of the playoffs with a sac fly to right to make it a 2-1 game. Austin Pryor, who had the Tigers' first hit of the night (and the series) with a single in the second, was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.
Connor Means then hit a popup to third that got lost in the lights and was misplayed. The ball hit the turf and two runs scored in the chaos. Means, who thought the ball was foul, was thrown out at first on a close play as he went diving head-first to the bag. The third out at first erased the two runs that had scored.
The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the seventh, and suddenly their season was over.
Zane Petty, a junior who had a huge season, gave the Tigers a brilliant start, keeping the score knotted at 0-0 through five innings. He struck out seven and allowed just three hits, but left after throwing 102 pitches.
He was coming off a five-inning no-hitter in Game 3 of the Region Quarterfinals series against Ennis, and pitched well enough to win again Friday. But he swallowed the loss after opening the sixth by hitting a batter, and giving up a soft popup to center that fell in to give Wakeland runners at first and second.
Hernandez, who has had a terrific run in the playoffs in relief, replaced Petty on the mound and almost got out of the jam. Alex Cruz put down sac bunt to move runners to second and third, but Hernandez kept them there when he got JJ Young to ground out to Autrey at first.
Hernandez made Addison Brown, who drove in four runs Friday, look bad on back-to-back pitches, but Brown poked a 1-2 pitch to left to bring in the first run of the game on a ball that wasn't hit hard enough to hurt anyone's feelings.
Hernandez then struck out Wakeland's leadoff hitter Dylan Snead, who gave the Tigers fits in the series. But Snead reached first on a dropped third strike that kept the inning alive and brought in Keegan Daniels, who had reached first on the soft popup to center that fell in earlier in the inning -- another ball that was barely hit hard enough to get over the infield.
Those two tainted and unearned runs ended up being just enough to end one of the best seasons in Tiger history.
The Tigers came back and back and back all year, and won the crowded and incredibly competitive 14-5A title with a stretch run in which six of the seven teams had a chance to win the district. The Tigers battled over their final two weeks of the season while playing short-handed with two and sometimes three starters out of the lineup, including a winner-take-all extra game against Joshua to decide the title.
They beat Joshua, 9-4, swept Forney in the bi-district series, came back to win Game 3 to beat Nacogdoches in the Area Round series, and came back to beat Ennis in Game 3 to win the Region Quarterfinal series.
Hunter Autrey and Kinkade, two seniors who were a huge part of the Tigers' 2019 run to state as sophomores, led the Tigers all year and in the playoffs along with Luevano, a junior who also helped carry the Tigers to Round Rock as a freshman. Those three leaders did what leaders are supposed to do and were heart of this Tiger team.
Autrey, who led the Tigers in run production for three years in a row, and Kinkade, a four-year starter who made an impact as a freshman and just got better and better, sadly played their final game Friday, both leaving their mark and a long lasting legacy as two of the best to ever play baseball at Corsicana for a program that has produced a long list of local legends. If there were a Wall of Fame at Price Field, both would be on it.
The Tigers had leaders but the beauty of this team is the way everyone stepped up throughout the season and playoffs, seizing moment after moment to lift the team and capture Corsicana, where Tiger baseball has become a special time of the year and a pride of the community.
They had so many players come through for a team that coach Heath Autrey called the most resilient of his 10-year run at Corsicana -- kids who never got down, never pointed fingers and never gave up -- kids who defined the Tigers' magical run in the playoffs.
The play and toughness of Bradley Gruver, Austin Pryor, Aiden Morehouse, Connor Means, Brydan Hernandez, Solomon James, Zane Petty, Reno Morehouse, Rudy Beck, Adrian Baston, Jackson Taylor, Peyton Brown, Payton Aycock, Tyler Slaughter, Jace Richardson, Ryan Answorth, Colin Smith, Christopher Kerbo, Carson Hollingsworth and Will McSpadden -- the Wolfpack of players who made up the 2021 Family of Tigers -- a close-knit group that worked hard and long every day at practice and shaped an unforgettable season.
Friday's loss was a bitter end to another incredible chapter for a Tiger program that has emerged as one of the best in the state, a program that not only wins but wins the right way, plays the game the right way and reflects the class and brilliance of coach Autrey.
Autrey is simply in a league of his own, a teacher and mentor who knows and loves baseball -- and a man who cares about his players beyond the diamond, producing fine young men year after year who excel in the classroom and in the community.
They had another remarkable season and magical run in the playoffs -- a season no one will soon forget.
