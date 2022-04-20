It felt surreal.
That's how well Corsicana's Tigers have played this season, how down-right special this team has been.
And it's mind-boggling about the district home streak that was broken. When the Tigers lost to Red Oak 2-0 in eight innings Tuesday it was their first district loss at home since 2017...
Someone call Ripley's.
That's an amazing five-year streak that defies logic, but it's the way Heath Autrey's teams play the game. They find more ways to win than anyone, and that has never been more evident than this season when the Tigers have come through time and time again in what is arguably the most competitive 5A district in Texas.
Just look at how Autrey's players have adjusted to this brutal league. Since joining 14-5A in 2019, the Tigers have won the district title twice and are one win away from winning it this season. The only reason the Tigers didn't win the title in 2020 is because the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
In the three seasons that were played (including 2022), AutreyBall produced 26 victories in the district and won 74 games in the three seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) and counting.
It felt surreal, all right.
How else can you explain after losing to Red Oak 2-0 in eight innings it actually felt surreal to see the 2022 Tigers lose?
The Tigers had lost just three times in 21 games this season and had won five district games in a row -- all by one run, including two extra inning victories and a dramatic eight-inning walk-off on Friday against Ennis.
Red Oak had to play a near perfect game to beat the Tigers Tuesday. Not a perfect game in baseball vernacular, but a game in which the Hawks simply could not afford to make a mistake.
And they did just that -- the Hawks made every play they had to make and came through with clutch hitting in the eighth to beat the state-ranked Tigers at Price Field, where they played their final district home game of the season.
Had the Tigers come through with a timely hit in either the third or fourth inning the game would have ended in regulation and Zane Petty would have had a shutout. The Tigers left the base loaded in the third and left runners at second and third in the fourth. A key hit in either of those innings would have produced two runs, and a pair of timely singles would have given the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Petty didn't allow a run through seven innings but suffered his first loss of the season (he's 9-1) when he allowed a pair of one-out singles in the eighth and both runners scored after Petty left the game.
Petty, who has had a monster season, gave up only two singles before the eighth and struck out eight Hawks. He became the first Tiger to strike out 100 batters since Holden Grounds in 2013, and now has 111 Ks in just 62 2/3 innings and a 0.78 ERA. Only one of the Red Oak runs was earned, but even that would have been enough on Tuesday in a game that was tied 0-0 after seven innings.
The loss snapped a remarkable come-through-in-the-clutch five-game district winning streak in which the Tigers won every game by one run, including two extra-inning victories and a pair of walk-offs -- both off the bat of Brydan Hernandez, who beat Midlothian and Ennis with game-winning hits in the Tigers' final at-bat.
And when Tuesday's game was knotted at 0-0 forever you can bet every Tiger fan on the planet (and probably some folks from Red Oak) felt the Tigers would pull out the game and win another tense nailbiter.
That's who they are -- Specifically, who and what they are.
Losing felt surreal. And that surreal feeling? Turns out that could be a good thing, depending on how you look at it. It might be just the added push the Tigers need as they enter the playoffs.
Corsicana's five-game winning streak put the Tigers in the fast lane and sent Autrey's kids right into first place. By the time they swept Ennis last week, winning a pair of tight games, including a dramatic walk-off on Good Friday, the Tigers were in control at 9-1, leading Cleburne (5-3) while eliminating Midlothian (6-4) from the title chase.
They had cut their Magic Number down to 1 -- meaning if they won one more game or Cleburne lost one game, the Tigers would be the District 14-5A champs and the top seed from the district entering the playoffs. By the way, Cleburne beat Joshua 5-4 Tuesday to stay alive.
The Tigers, who drew their bye week in the final week of the season (next week) wrap up district play Friday at Red Oak. Cleburne plays at Joshua Friday and has two games with an Ennis team (4-5) which is fighting for its playoff life in a three-way tie with Red Oak and Joshua, which are also 4-5 and all knotted in fourth place.
Midlothian, which started the district race at 4-0, is in third at 6-4 with two games against Joshua next week. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
Red Oak was desperate to win at Price on Tuesday, because falling to 3-6 with three games left would have made it far more difficult for the Hawks. But by winning Tuesday Red Oak is a great shape because the Hawks play winless Waco twice next week while Joshua faces Midlothian, and Cleburne has to play Ennis.
The Tigers can end the mystery at the top by beating Red Oak Friday to nail down the district title, and if they do there will be nothing surreal about it.
