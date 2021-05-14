Take a look in the Tiger dugout and try to guess who the next hero will be -- but know before you guess that in could be anyone.
It's the playoffs and Heath Autrey's kids are marching again, and they're doing it with brilliant pitching, gold glove defense and a cast of stars who are emerging, different kids popping up with one clutch performance after another.
Just look at how the Tigers won Game 1 of their Area Round series against Nacogdoches Thursday night on the road (make that a long road) in Nac, where Solomon James and Brydan Hernandez took over and combined to throw a three-hit shutout to beat the Dragons 2-0 on a night when the offense produced just one hit.
That's right, the Tigers were facing Nacogdoches Reid Bowyer, who got the Dragons to the Area Round round by pitching a no-hitter against Longview to win the bi-district title last week.
But these are the playoffs and anything can happen, and Dragon fans were shaking their heads when Bowyer hit two of the first three Tigers he faced to open the game.
To realize how ironic and off-the-charts that was consider this: while Bowyers was piling up 78 Ks this season, he walked only 15 batters all year -- and he didn't walk a single Tiger Thursday.
He almost got out of the first, but with two outs and Miguel Luevano at second and Aiden Morehouse at first, Kolby Kinkade, who started and played third all night, ripped a two-run double to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Turns out that was Corsicana's only hit of the night, but it was more than enough because after taking the lead Autrey handed the ball and the game to James and Hernandez, two youngsters who stepped up and into the harsh playoff lights and shined as bright as any pitching duo all year, shutting out Nac on just three hits.
James, a junior who hadn't pitched in a month, took the mound as if he was the ace of the staff and pitched like it, stopping the Dragons, who hit .330 as a team this year, on just two hits over five innings while striking out three and walking two to get the win in his first playoff start with the Tigers. He pitched like he had made 20 starts in the postseason, in control and in command of his pitches against a a lineup full of big hitters.
It didn't matter that he hadn't been on the mound since relieving Hernandez in Midlothian on April 13, he showed up Thursday with the best start of his career as a Tiger.
Hernandez, a sophomore who sat out the final five games of the regular season, came through with his second clutch performance in relief in a row. Hernandez came on as a long-man closer Saturday to shut down Forney over the final three innings. After giving up a single, he retired nine in a row (with the help of a double play) to earn the save in the Tigers' 3-2 win that swept the bi-district series two games to none and sent them to the Area Round.
Hernandez allowed just one hit Thursday night, striking out three and not allowing a walk under intense pressure because Bowyer was mowing down Tigers, who were hanging on to the fragile 2-0 lead, making every pitch Hernandez threw look 100 times bigger on the playoff stage. But Hernandez didn't blink.
He has thrown five innings of relief in the playoffs, and has allowed just two hits and hasn't walked anyone at a time of the year when the Tigers are facing tough lineups and the best teams have to throw against them.
Bowyer, who had a 0.96 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 58 innings, was as good as advertised -- but the Tigers were better. He allowed just the double to Kinkade and went the seven-inning distance, striking out five without allowing a walk. He threw 80 pitches and 56 were strikes.
The Tigers, who will play Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Price Field (and game 3 afterward if necessary) went on the road against a team that won 23 games this season, and won without throwing their ace, Kinkade, who was nothing short of awesome in his 4-1 win over Forney last Friday in the opening game of the bi-district series in Mesquite.
Kinkade, a four-year starter who pitched big game after big game as a sophomore when the Tigers went to state in 2019, went the seven-inning distance against Forney, striking out 11 without walking anyone in a dominating performance to get the Tigers out of the gate and set the tone in the playoffs.
The Tigers, now 25-8 for the season, can nail down the Area Round title Saturday. The winner of this Area Round series will face the winner of the Ennis-Texas High series in the 5A Region II Quarterfinals next week. Ennis beat Texas High 11-8 Thursday in Game 1 of that series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.