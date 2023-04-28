TERRELL -- Brydan Hernandez tossed the third shutout in a row for the Tigers, slamming the door on Terrell on the road Monday in a 10-0 victory that extended the Tigers scoreless streak to 19 innings as they close out the regular season this week.
And if that's not enough to make it a priceless week in Tigerland, freshman Easton Autrey made an oral commitment to Texas A&M this week. Gig 'em Autrey!
Easton didn't waste any time making up his mind about his future, He just made the varsity Tigers this spring and has already committed to Texas A&M this week, after driving in two runs Monday with a pair of sacrifice flies. Autrey is a steal for the Aggies, who are thrilled to have his commitment.
He's got a baseball frame and when he grows into it he will be even more of a power-hitter. He has a sweet swing and, like his brother Hunter, Easton has that Autrey discipline at the plate he got from his father, Tiger coach Heath Autrey, who is one of the top high school coaches in Texas (or anywhere).
His discipline at the plate and attention to detail make Easton the kind of can't-miss prospect college and big league teams love, not to mention his dedicated attitude and his passion for hard work. He has a freshman run in the playoffs and three sweet years with the Tigers left. Tiger fans are going to have fun watching him grow -- and Aggie fans are going to love him.
It was a big week for the Tigers, who need some help from Crandall, which needs to beat Ennis in the season finale Friday.
The Tiger pitching staff (Hernandez and Ryan Ainsworth) have combined for three shutouts in a row, and haven't give up a run since April 15. They finish the regular season at Price Field Friday night.
They Tigers are 8-3 in the District 14-5 race and in a dogfight with Forney (9-3) and Ennis (9-2). The Tigers beat Ennis twice but trail in the standings because Ennis beat Forney, which concluded its season Thursday, twice and the Tigers lost two close games to Forney. The Tigers and Forney split two games against Crandall.
If Ennis beats Crandall in its final game Friday the Lions win the district title and the Tigers finish third. If Crandall knocks off Ennis there's a three-way tie for first.
Hernandez, who has committed to play at Navarro, is having an incredible season. He not only pitched a one-hitter to beat Terrell Monday, but he went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs. He has hit 16 doubles and scored 27 runs in 27 games and is batting .412 with a team-leading 34 RBIs and a 1.136 OPS.
Hernandez, a four-year starter who has been money since he walked on the field at Price, has been even better on the mound, where he is 5-2 with two saves and a 0.83 ERA after allowing just eight runs over 10 starts and 67 innings, striking out 67 batters along the way. Hernandez is even money in the Biden economy.
Tiger leadoff hitter Adrian Baston hit his eighth triple of the season Monday, going 3-for-4, stealing two bases, scoring three times and driving in two runs. Baston has scored 35 runs in 27 games this season.
Blake Phillips, who just keeps on improving at second base and at the plate, went 1-for-1, walked twice, stole two bases and scored three runs Monday, and Blane Farmer went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.
