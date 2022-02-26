Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Corsicana's Zane Petty, who had a no decision Friday, has struck out 18 batters in just 10 innings in his two starts this season.

He's 1-0 after allowing two runs over six innings in a 6-2 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge Friday. Brydan Hernandez and Peyton Brown combined to throw a shutout in Friday's opener in a 9-0 victory over South Grand Prairie.