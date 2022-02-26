Corsicana's Tigers split a pair of games in Grand Prairie Friday against two Class 6A programs.
They lost a tough game to Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-2 when Lake Ridge's Matt Millet broke up a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh with a grand slam.
Zane Petty started and pitched well, holding Lake Ridge to two runs while striking eight and walking one over six innings in a no decision. Petty has 18 strikeouts in 10 innings this season.
The Tigers scored a run in the first when Bradley Gruver had an RBI sacrifice bunt and scored a run in the fifth when Austin Pryor brought home a run with a ground out.
The Tiger bats came out against South Grand Prairie and Brydan Hernandez and Peyton Brown combined for a shutout as the Tigers won 9-0 in their opener Friday.
Hernandez had a big game, striking out seven while giving up just two hits over five innings and going 1-for-3 at the plate with a double. He scored a run and drove in two runs. Brown took care of business, allowing just three hits and no runs.
Hernandez hasn't allowed a run this season in eight innings of work, striking out nine along the way.
The Tigers scored early to grab a 6-0 lead after two innings and led 9-0 after four. Conner Means ignited a four-run first inning with a two-run double to start a 3-for-4 day. Means scored two runs, drove in two runs and stole two bases. The Tigers had nine hits, including four doubles and stole eight bases, including three by Bradley Gruver.
The split against the two bigger schools left the Tigers with a 2-1 record for the season. Their game Saturday in Duncanville was cancelled because of the weather.
The Tigers will play in two weekend tournaments over the next two weeks and won't be back home at Price Field until March 15 when they open their district season against Waco University.
They will be in Lindale for a tournament Thursday Friday and Saturday and will be in a tournament at Midlothian Heritage March 10-12. When they return to Price they will play three out of their next four games at home.
