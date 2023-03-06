LINDALE -- Corsicana's young Tigers played four games in two days, beating the storm on Thursday to play Brownsboro at Price Field twice and finally playing two games in the Lindale Tournament in Lindale Friday.
They salvaged four games (scheduled for the Lindale Tournament) with quick and bold thinking, moving two games to Price Field for a pair of morning games on Thursday. No one know how much the two-day rush-athon will help a young Tiger team, a team with potential to grow with time on the diamond.
The Tigers improved dramatically over the two-days and after losing three in a row, they defeated Marshall 5-2 in the second game at Lindale on Friday.
Ryan Ainsworth, who threw a no-hitter last week, went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking one to get the win. He also drove in a run with a bunt in the Tigers' two-run fourth that gave Corsicana a 3-2 lead.
Brydan Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs and Cashe Aguado drove in two runs, Jace Richardson went 1-for-3 and scored for the Tigers.
The Tigers pounded out 14 hits in the loss to Lindale -- Hernandez, who doubled, Farmer, who tripled, led the hit parade, and Aquado, Richardson, Ainsworth, Adrian Baston, and Blake Phillips all had hits in the loss.
The Tigers face a big test this week when the play in the West Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
