The Tigers are moving on and back to East Texas after winning the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs Saturday with a sweep over Forney in a best-of-three series that ended at Price Field with a 3-2 victory on a sunny and windy day with a stingy pitching staff and a lineup that scratched out three runs on four hits.
The Tigers beat Forney 4-1 Friday night in Mesquite, and move on the the Region III Area Round of the playoffs against Nacogdoches, which advanced with a sweep over Longview.
Solomon James, who always seems to be in the middle of rallies and big innings, drove in all three runs Saturday, bringing home Miguel Luevano with a ground out in the first, bringing in Bradley Gruver with a run in the second when James was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and coming through with a clutch two-out single in the fourth to bring home Luevano, who reached base three times, that lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 lead.
The Tigers' pitching staff and defense took care of the rest. Zane Petty and Brydan Hernandez combined to stop Forney on just four singles. The two sophomores were both making their first appearance in the playoffs, but they gave the Tigers just what they needed as they came through on the mound after Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade's brilliant performance Friday night in Mesquite.
It was pitching, pitching and more pitching that took care of the first round series in the 5A playoffs for the Tigers. Kinkade struck out a season-high 11 batters Friday, pounding the strike zone all night while allowing just four hits without a walk.
Petty and Hernandez took over Saturday and pitched a beauty despite a strong wind that was blowing in all afternoon.
Petty started and went four innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked four. Hernandez, who just returned to the lineup Friday, had no trouble adjusting while making his first pitching appearance since April 13.
He gave up a leadoff single in the fifth and then Ryan Dickey, who started and took the loss for Forney, ripped a line drive, but Luevano made the play of the day at shortstop, grabbing the liner and throwing to first for a double play.
Hernandez then retired the next seven batters in a row to slam the door on Forney. He did not allow a fly ball, retiring six of the seven on grounders and striking one out without allowing a walk in a dominant relief appearance.
The Tigers threatened to blow the game open all day, leaving a dozen men on base, including three in the first, three in the second and three in the fifth. But they made plays in the field, made big pitches when they had to, and James came through in three different ways at the plate to produce just enough runs to end the series.
The sweep means getting some rest before playing Nacogdoches, an old and familiar foe from the Tigers' days in the old 16-5A district that was loaded with teams from East Texas.
Two years ago when the Tigers made their run to the state semifinals they faced Lindale, another familiar rival from East Texas, in the Area Round.
These Tigers have only three starters (Kinkade, Luevano and Hunter Autrey) from the 2019 team, but newcomers such as sophomores Petty, Hernandez, Aiden Morehouse, who reached base three times Saturday, and Bradley Gruver, who has had three big hits in the first two games of the postseason, are carving their own path in the 2021 playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.