Call it a coffee and doughnut special for the Corsicana Tigers, who wrapped up two days of warm-up games Saturday morning with an 8-1 victory over Little River Academy at Price Field, where they could have (but didn't) serve doughnuts and bagels for the early game.
The Tigers knocked off Ferris 7-1 Friday night in a warm-up game and then got up early and scored early Saturday morning in their final tune-up before opening the 5A playoffs with a best-of-three series against Crandall in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
They play Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday at Price and play Game 2 at noon Saturday at Crandall -- if a Game 3 is needed it will be played immediately after Game 2.
Longtime Tiger assistant coach Brian Nolen is Little River's head coach and his team (24-3) is full of talent and has a chance to make strong run in the 3A playoffs. The Bumblebees went 10-1 and easily won the district title.
Heath Autrey's Tigers improved to 20-4-1 and looked ready for the postseason, and the players said they enjoyed the two warm-up games.
"We played relaxed," said Bradley Gruver, who drove in a run Saturday with an RBI double and had four RBIs over the two days of warm-up games. "That's what we have to do in the playoffs, relax and play good baseball."
Zane Petty started for the Tigers and anyone who follows this team can guess the result. Petty, the first Tiger since Holden Grounds to strike out 100 batters in 2013, threw smooth and easy on the mound and looked as poised as ever.
Petty went six innings, striking out seven and allowing just one hit in his final warmup before opening the playoffs. He improved to 10-1 with an 0.81 ERA, and ends the regular season with 118 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. He allowed just eight earned runs all year.
Austin Pryor pitched a perfect seventh inning for the second day in a row. Pryor, Corsicana's exceptional third baseman, pitched a scoreless seventh on Friday when the Tigers beat Ferris behind a strong outing from Brydan Hernandez, who tossed six one-hit innings without giving up an earned run.
The Tigers had 18 hits in the two games, including eight on Saturday -- and four of those went for extra bases. Conner Means doubled, went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. He also stole four bases for the Tigers, who swiped eight.
Aiden Morehouse went 1-for-1 with a double and a pair of walks and Miguel Luevano went 2-for-4, doubled and scored a run. Pryor drove in two runs and Peyton Brown and Ryan Ainsworth each had an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.