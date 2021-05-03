Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Aiden Morehouse, seen here lifting a sac fly that brings home the winning run in the Tigers' 2-1 extra-inning win over Cleburne earlier this year, has been one of the team's hottest hitters down the stretch.

He came though again Saturday going 2-for-3 with a walk and a triple, scoring (his courtesy runners scored three times) and driving in three runs in the Tigers' 9-4 district title victory over Joshua.