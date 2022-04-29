Rusty?
Sure, a little bit.
But the Tigers shook off the rust of going a week without a game pretty easily Friday at Price Field, where they took care of business (and Ferris) in a 7-1 victory in a warm-up game that should help as they prepare for next week's playoffs.
They made three uncharacteristic errors but had no problem as Brydan Hernandez was once again brilliant on the mound, slamming the door on the Yellow Jackets over six innings before third baseman Austin Pryor nailed down the game with a scoreless seventh.
Hernandez gave up just one hit while striking out nine without allowing a walk. He improved to 7-1 for the season and now has 70 strikeouts in 63 innings and a more than impressive 0.66 ERA.
The Tigers hadn't seen an opposing pitcher since they beat Red Oak 5-2 on April 22 to clinch the District 14-5A title early in a hurry-up-and wait scenario that every team envies.
But the bats came out Friday as the Tigers collected 10 hits, including two hits each from Pryor, Adin Morehouse and Bradley Gruver.
Gruver went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, including a run in the first to give the Tigers an early lead and two in the Tigers' three-run sixth inning. Pryor also went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run, and Morehouse went 2-for-3, ripping a pair of triples. Adrian Baston also hit a triple.
Clinching early never hurts and the Tigers more than earned this one, winning five consecutive one-run games at one point to build on their first-place lead. A year ago the Tigers had to play short-handed down the stretch and tied Joshua for the district title. They had no trouble securing it with a 9-4 win in a one-game playoff against Joshua.
The Tigers ended up winning the 2022 title with a 10-2 record, two games better than Cleburne (8-4). Four teams -- Red Oak, Ennis, Joshua and Midlothian tied for third with 6-6 records. Midlothian led the district early with a 4-0 record before the Tigers swept the Panthers, who went 2-6 the rest of the way.
This is the Tigers' third 14-5A tile in the four years (the 2020 season was canceled) of competing in this traffic-jam district where six of the seven teams begin the season with a legitimate chance to win the title. That pileup of talent produces a lot of close, tighter than tight games, tons of pressure and tension almost every night.
But if you asked Tiger coach Heath Autrey he would tell you there's no better way to prepare for the postseason. The Tigers had an extra week off because they drew the bye week in the final week of the season. So while the rest of 14-5A scrambled to grab the other three playoff berths this week the Tigers scheduled a pair of warm-up games.
They beat Ferris Friday and will play Little River Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers open the playoffs against Crandall (16-12-1), the fourth-seeded team from District 13-5A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.