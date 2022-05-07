Zane Petty didn't pitch his game Friday night to open the playoffs against Crandall.
He just won it.
Petty tossed another gem, a 3-1 victory over Crandall in the opener of a best-of-three series in the 5A bi-district round of the playoffs that gives the Tigers an edge to start the postseason. They play Game 2 and (if needed) Game 3 at Crandall Saturday.
They won at home in front of a large and buzzing crowd, many who couldn't wait for the playoffs to begin for a state-ranked Tiger team that improved to 21-4-1.
Petty has had more dominant performances, but few bigger than this one, this game that threatened to get away from the Tigers, but was never out of reach from Petty, who danced with trouble early then waltzed out of Price after slamming the door on the Pirates, who managed only two singles and an unearned run.
Nobody's going to quote the late Al Davis, who said "Just win, Baby!'' But you could put that signature quote on the front of Petty's jersey. That's what Petty is and who he is. Just ask Crandall's Pirates who saw all they wanted of the Tigers' ace Friday at Price Field, where Petty struggled at times searching for a strike zone that moved around more than a Jen Psaki explanation.
But when the game ended Petty was right where he always is -- standing high on the mound with another W -- a special one that opens what the Tigers hope is another strong run in the playoffs.
Believe it not, one of the best high school strikeout pitchers in Texas battled with the strike zone to start the playoffs. Petty walked the leadoff man in the first three innings and had to pitch out of trouble in all three.
He had runners at first and third with one out in the first, but left them there with his first K of the night and a routine popup to short. He had runners at second and third with one out in the second, but left them stranded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning before finally giving up a run after Pierce Corbo led off the third with a walk, moved to third on an error and scored on Cole Hitt's single to left.
Petty didn't allow another hit, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters. Dylan Degroot walked to lead off the fifth and was erased immediately on a grounder back to Petty, who ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Crandall didn't reach base again as Petty retired the final nine Pirates, including six on strikeouts. After his search for strike zone early, Petty nailed down a dozen strikeouts and now has 130 Ks over 75 innings to go with a 0.83 ERA for the season. He's now 11-1 -- and 18-4 over the last two years.
"Just win Baby!"
It's a cliche older than the Cy Young Award, but they still say in the 21st century and it remains an unwritten law of baseball. You've heard it a million times that "The test of a good pitcher is when he wins when he doesn't have his best stuff."
Petty's stuff was pretty good, and he was lights out over the final four innings, but he missed oh-so-closely with borderline pitches and borderline calls and got out of it.
The Tigers jumped on the Pirates with a two-run first innings, thanks to Miguel Luevano's leadoff double that was scorched to left field. Conner Means bunted for a hit and Austin Pryor had an infield hit to bring Luevano home. Brydan Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice, moving Means to third and Aiden Morehouse brought in Means, who beat the third baseman's throw to the plate.
Peyton Brown, who has had a big year playing first base and occasionally used as a designated hitter, came through with a huge two-out clutch single in the fourth.
Bradley Gruver, who has had a tremendous season at second base and at the plate, where he seems to be in the middle of every rally, walked with one out and moved to second on Adrian Baston's sacrifice bunt.
Enter Peyton ...
He ripped a single to right field to bring home Gruver and a 3-1 lead. Petty took the two-run lead and nailed down the win, striking out six of the final eight Pirates, and finishing strong with a 1-2-3 seventh on 10 pitches. He finished with 107 pitches (the limit is 110).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.