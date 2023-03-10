WEST -- There are going to be some growing pains for Corsicana's young Tigers.
But there's also going to be a lot of success.
Just look at the way Heath Autrey's young team played Thursday in the opening round of the West Tournament, where they were impressive in back-to-back victories over Reisel and Rockdale in a pair of short-inning games.
They opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Reisel and then hammered Rockdale 12-1.
Blane Farmer got the win on the mound against Reisel, allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings and Brydan Hernandez got the save, retiring the final five batters on one hit while striking out two without allowing a walk. Isaiah Miranda retired two batters in a perfect fourth inning.
The Tigers were led at the plate by Easton Autrey, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hernandez, who went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Jace Richardson, who went 1-for-3 and scored, Sean Medrano, who went 1-for-3, stole a base and scored, and Adrian Baston who stole two bases and scored a run. The Tigers stole five bases and scored four small-ball runs.
Then they unloaded on Rockdale, exploding for seven runs in the first inning to ignite a 12-1 victory. The Tigers banged out 17 hits and Hernandez took care of Rockdale, tossing a complete five-inning three-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks. He didn't allow an earned run to lower his ERA to 0.82 for the season.
Brydan was just as good at the plate, where he went 4-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in two runs.
Dylan Anderson had a big day, going 2-for-3, scoring and driving in four runs and Easton Autrey went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, including an RBI double in the first to get the Tigers going. Baston scored on Autrey's double in the first, and went 2-for-4, including a his leadoff triple. Blane Farmer, ,Medrano and Anderson also came through with hits in the first.
The two victories gave the Tigers a three-game-winning streak as they head into the weekend in the West Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.