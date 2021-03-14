Corsicana's Tigers put the final touches on the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Invitational Saturday with two more victories, beating North Forney early Saturday morning 6-2, and turning right around to play Mildred a few minutes later at noon. The Tigers beat a solid Mildred team, which should do well in the district race that begins this week, for the second time in the three-day invitational, 9-0 in five innings.
Brydan Hernandez got the win on the mound against North Forney, allowing just two runs over 4 1/3 innings while striking out three. Hernandez drove in Aidin Morehouse with an RBI single in Corsicana's four-run first inning, and Morehouse, who went 2-for-3, drove in a run in the Tigers' two-run fifth.
Kolby Kinkade drove in three runs against North Forney and then started and picked up the win against Mildred. Kinkade improved to 4-0 with another scoreless performance as he shut out Mildred for three innings on just two hits while striking out four and not allowing a walk.
Kinkade owned the strike zone from his first pitch as eight of his 10 pitches in the first inning were strikes. He finished the day throwing 30 pitches, and 22 of those were strikes. Kinkade lowered his ERA to 0.57 on a Tigers pitching staff that has a team ERA of 0.65.
Kinkade and the Tigers got all the runs they needed when Miguel Luevano led off with a walk and trotted home on Hunter Autrey's two-run homer in the first inning -- a shot to right field.
The Tigers put the game away with a six-run third inning that started with a walk to Bradley Gruver, who came through with the game-winning two-run single Tuesday when the Tigers knocked off No. 1-ranked Cleburne 4-2 in Cleburne. Gruver stole second and moved to third on Austin Pryor's single and scored when his step-brother Hunter Autrey drove him home.
Kinkade ripped a double to left to bring in Pryor, and Hernandez walked to set the table for Jace Richardson, who came through with a two-run triple to make it a 6-0 game.
Conner Means delivered an RBI single to score Richardson and Adrian Baston ripped a triple to make it 8-0. The Tigers added a run in the fourth (in their final at-bat) when Luevano led off with a double and scored on Hunter Autrey's fourth RBI of the game. Autrey, who has led the Tigers in RBIs the last two seasons, is leading again and has 17 RBIs in 16 games.
The Tigers had seven hits in the game, and five of them were extra base hits as Autrey homered, Luevano and Kinkade doubled and Richardson and Baston hit triples.
The Tigers used two young pitchers, Rudy Beck and Reno Morehouse, to nail down the game as they each pitched a hitless inning with a strikeout apiece.
There's no rest for either team as Mildred opens district play Tuesday at Eustace and plays a red-hot Blooming Grove team on Friday at home at the Jacky Coker baseball complex.
The Tigers, who are now 13-3, face state-power Midlothian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Price Field in a huge District 14-5A game. Midlothian is the team the Tigers beat in the 5A Region II championship to advance to the state semifinals. Obviously, they didn't play last year when the baseball season was canceled.
