It wasn't spring break for Corsicana's Tigers, who attended school except for Good Friday, but they did take a break from District 14-5A play.
Don't blame Heath Autrey's players for taking a deep breath before jumping back into the storm Tuesday when they begin the stretch run of what many call the toughest 5A district in Texas.
Autrey's kids didn't take a full break from baseball, winning a pair of non-district games this week. They beat Midlothian Heritage 8-2 on Saturday and took care Edgewood 4-1 with an afternoon game on Friday.
Autrey used four pitchers Friday, giving some kids the chance to face hitters outside the stacked lineups of 14-5A.
Reno Morehouse, who threw an inning of no-hit relief against Midlothian Heritage, started Friday and gave up one run on two hits in 2 2/3 innings against Edgewood. Zane Petty pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four Ks and no walks, and Rudy Beck and Hunter Autrey each threw a hitless inning each to close out the sixth and seventh.
It looked and felt like a non-district game. The Tigers scored a run in the second when Kolby Kinkade walked, stole second and third and then scored on Austin Pryor's grounder.
It was that kind of day for the Tigers, who stole 10 bases and won with pitching, defense and a handful of key at-bats in what was basically an Autrey-ball kind of victory.
Miguel Luevano singled to lead off the third, and -- after three pickoff attempts -- moved to second on a balk, and scored on Solomon James' fielder's choice grounder to short.
The Tigers added two runs in the fourth. Bradley Gruver reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on Brydan Hernandez's double to left. Luevano then ripped an RBI single to left to make it a 4-0 game.
Luevano led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3, scoring a run and driving in a run, and Hernandez, Pryor and James, who stole two bases, each drove in a run. Petty got the win and Autrey picked up a save.
The real story here is how coach Autrey kept his kids fresh and ready for the stretch run. They went 4-2 in the first half of the district race, losing two heartbreakers -- 8-7 to Joshua, which trailed 7-0, and losing 3-1 to Red Oak on a night when Petty and James combined to strike out 13 Hawks, who scored all three runs in an inning that produced only one hit -- a single.
Both losses were on the road, and the Tigers will see both of those teams at Price Field as they try to top off what has been a remarkable year (17-5) with a strong finish to reach the playoffs, and arrive there with momentum.
They'll need a strong stretch run because four teams will head for the playoffs and as they start the second half Tuesday at Waco University four teams -- Ennis, Joshua, Cleburne and the Tigers -- are tied for first-place at 4-2 with Midlothian waiting in the wings at 3-5.
Cleburne was ranked No. 1 in the state when the Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 4-2 on March 9. That rematch will be Friday night at Price Field, where a big crowd will no doubt show up and 5A teams from across the state will take notice.
It's anyone's district to win.
Red Oak, which started at 0-4, could stay hot and still win the district title. Waco University is winless at 0-6 out but everyone else wants a piece of the playoffs.
Two years ago (the last time there was a full season) three of the final four teams in the region came from 14-5A, and the Tigers faced Midlothian for the Region III title and the right to go to state. The Tigers swept the three-game series and advanced to Round Rock and the state semifinals.
They started the 14-5A race in 2019 with no guarantees of reaching the postseason -- the same way they start the stretch run Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.