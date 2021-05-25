Here's the baseball updated playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.
Class 5A Region II Semifinals
Best-of-three series
Corsicana (28-9) vs. Frisco Wakeland (19-2)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School
Game 3 (if necessary) 1 p.m. Saturday at Bob Rombach Field at Duncanville High School
Class 1A Region II Finals
Best-of-three series
Hubbard (22-9) vs. Dodd City (12-1)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Nevada Community High School
Game 2: Noon Saturday at Nevada Community High School
Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday following Game 2 at Nevada Community High School
