Here's the baseball updated playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.

Class 5A Region II Semifinals

Best-of-three series

Corsicana (28-9) vs. Frisco Wakeland (19-2)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School

Game 3 (if necessary) 1 p.m. Saturday at Bob Rombach Field at Duncanville High School

Class 1A Region II Finals

Best-of-three series

Hubbard (22-9) vs. Dodd City (12-1)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Nevada Community High School

Game 2: Noon Saturday at  Nevada Community High School

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday following Game 2 at Nevada Community High School

