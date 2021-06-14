Wortham's Bulldogs, who won the 16-2A district title, earned a long list of postseason awards, including 16-2A Coach of the Year Michael Medrano, who led the Dawgs to 16 victories and a No. 1-seed in the playoffs.
Cade McCoslin. a senior shortstop and pitcher, was named the 16-2A Defensive Player of the Year. He hit .415, drove in 13 runs and scored 27 runs this season.
Senior Cash Perez was the 16-2A Pitcher of the Year. Perez went 6-3 with a 3.90 ERA while striking out 59 batters. He also was a force at the plate, where he hit .436 with two home runs and scored 24 runs.
Wortham had two players named to the first-team: Lane McDaniel, a senior center fielder who hit .368 with 10 RBIs and led the team in runs with 29, made the first-team, and Ryken Lewis, a sophomore shortstop and catcher who hit .392 with a homer and 16 RBIs, was named to the first-team as an infielder.
Juniors Eli Norcross (infielder) and Dawson Norcross (outfielder) were named to the second-team, and Anthony Fortoul was named to the 16-2A Honorable Mention list.
Seven Bulldogs earned Academic first-team honors: Tanner Bean, Nathan Fortson, Lane McDaniel, Cade McCoslin, Cash Perez, Eli Norcross and Dawson Norcross all earned academic honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.