KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats take one of the youngest Class 2A teams in Texas into the playoffs after fighting for a top spot all season.
Kerens finished in a three-way tie for first-place with Frankston and Cayuga and will face Union Grove in a Class 2A best-of-three series at Grand Saline, where they open with a 4:30 p.m. game Friday and are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 (if needed) to be played immediately after Game 2.
Freshmen twins Krayton Ritchie and Kannon Ritchie take impressive earned-run-averages into the playoffs and lead a solid staff on the mound. Krayton leads the team in ERA with an 0.81 with 35 Ks in 26 innings and Kannon has a 1.63 ERA and a 4-1 record.
Kannon is a power pitcher and has 72 strikeouts in 39 innings and he is also the team's leading hitter (.475 with 25 RBI). Danny Conklin, a junior, is hitting .404 and leads the team, in runs (33), hits (29), doubles (nine), triples (five) and home runs (two).
Trayton Spivey, a junior whose sister is the ace for the LadyCats, who are in the Area Round playoffs, is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA with 55 Ks in 39 innings.
Like most good teams, the young Bobcats have had their share of blowouts and have won 11 of their 17 games (17-5) by seven or more runs while battling in the games they've lost.
They finished in a three-way tie for first in the District 20-2A race at 9-4 and had to play Monday to break the deadlock with Frankston and Cayuga. The Bobcats lost 3-2 in the final inning to Frankston, forcing a first-round playoff series against second-seeded Union Grove, which is 11-5 for the season.
They can run (Dusty Spence leads the Bobcats with 15 stolen bases and hit (they have a .307 team batting average and have scored 189 runs this season.
The Bobcats have grown up a lot since winning the Texas Teenage U-14 state title last summer, and feel good about making a run in the playoffs.
