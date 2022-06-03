KERENS -- What a year!
And oh what a future!
What else can you say about the Kerens Bobcats baseball team, an incredibly talented team full of youth and promise?
Cole Lancaster's young team won 20 games, tied for first-place in the District 20-2A race and advanced to the Area Round in the playoffs with a roster that consists of five freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors and three seniors. Eleven Bobcats, including nine underclassmen, earned District 20-2A postseason honors.
Trayton Spivey was the District 20-2A Pitcher of the Year and Danny Conklin was the 20-2A Defensive Player of the Year..
Spivey, a junior, went 10-3 with a 2.20 ERA and struck out 80 batters in 66 innings to earn the Pitcher of the Year award, and Conklin, a junior shortstop, hit .431 with a .527 on-base percentage and a .976 fielding percentage that included a long list of highlight plays. He had 37 hits, including 10 doubles and two home runs, and he drove in 25 runs and stole 15 bases.
The Bobcats had two players share the Newcomer of the Year award as the Ritchie Twins -- Kannon Ritchie and Krayton Ritchie -- each had a breakout freshman season.
Kannon went 3-3 on mound with a 2.82 ERA, striking out 75 batters over 34 innings. He hit .443 with 31 hits and drove in 24 runs and had a .955 fielding average.
Krayton, who plays third base and pitches, went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and struck out 38 over 31 innings. He hit .400 with 30 hits and 21 RBIs and had a .900 fielding percentage.
Four Bobcats earned first-team honors.
Lane Lynch, a sophomore center fielder, Matt Rikard, a freshman left fielder, Ryan Priddy, a sophomore right fielder and Dusty Spence, a senior pitcher/DH, were all named to the 20-2A All-District first-team.
Spence went 3-2 with a 2.59 ERA on the mound, striking out 29 in 27 innings. He batted .300 with a .442 on-base percentage with 20 hits and 20 stolen bases.
Lynch batted .375 with a .475 on-base percentage. He had 28 hits, drove in 20 runs, stole 10 bases and had a .932 fielding percentage.
Rikard hit .305 with a .438 on-base percentage. He had 18 hits, drove in 14 runs, stole 11 bases, and had a .938 fielding percentage.
Priddy hit .270 with a .456 on-base percentage and had 18 hits, driving in 16 runs while stealing 10 bases. He had a .875 fielding percentage.
Andy Conklin, a freshman outfielder/second baseman who hit .271 with a .333 on-base percentage with 13 hits, 10 RBIs, five stolen bases, and a .962 fielding percentage, made the 20-2A second-team.
Adrian Solis, a sophomore second baseman, and Addison Carter, a senior catcher, were both named to the Honorable Mention list.
