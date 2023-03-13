Heath Autrey knows what's ahead for his Tigers this season.
Work, work and more work.
That's where Autrey and his young Tigers are right now, on the threshold of a new district season that begins at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Price Field against Crandall.
"This is the least experienced team -- based on varsity experience -- that I've had since 2007 when I was at Red Oak," Autrey said on Monday.
Still, don't ever count Autrey of his Tigers out. Don't be surprised if they have a good season and reach the playoffs.
It's just going to take work, work and more work.
"Everybody's improving," Autrey said of his young team. "They just have to learn the speed of the game, the details of the game. It's more mental than physical. You have to balance the physical and mental tools of the game.
"You play how you prepare and they need to learn how to prepare. They have got to understand how important it is to be ready to play."
The Tigers return only three starters, albeit very talented players, from last year's team that won 24 games and made it to the Region playoffs, where they lost 3-2 to Forney when a group of umpires made an unforgivable blunder and didn't call a Forney player out after he was hit by the ball in play.
It's a slam dunk call in every rule book in the country, but the officials didn't make the call that ignited a three-run fifth inning that was enough to end the Tigers' season in painful 3-2 loss.
Brydan Hernandez, Adrian Baston and Blane Farmer are back from that team and give the Tigers an exceptional base to build on for this season. Hernandez, an All-State pitcher who had a sensational season as a junior, is this year's senior leader on the mound, at the plate and in the dugout.
He's calm and cool on the mound, and he's off to a brilliant start this season. Hernandez is 3-1 in four starts with a couple of one-hitters in pre-district games. He has struck out 31 batters in 25 innings and allowed just five hits and three earned runs. He has an 0.82 ERA and he is also hitting well.
Hernandez is batting .405 and leads the team in RBIs (13) and doubles (five) and has stolen six bases and scored five runs. He has a 1.000 OPS and is a strong leader in every way.
Baston, Corsicana's elusive quarterback, is back in the outfield, and in a familiar leadoff spot. It's difficult to find a better player at the top of your lineup. Baston is hitting .417 and leads the team in runs (13) and stolen bases, where he's 9-for-9 already. He has an .533 on-base percentage and a 1.283 OPS. He is flying around the bases and has already hit five triples.
Farmer is a talented player who is hitting .371 with five RBIs while scoring nine runs. He is 6-for-6 in stolen bases and a leader.
Ryan Ainsworth has been a big addition. He threw a no-hitter in his first start and is now 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA after allowing one earned run on five hits over 18 innings this spring. He could make a big difference this season.
Jace Richardson, who was the Tigers' Defensive Player of the Year at linebacker, has arrived and has made a big hit (no pun intended) on the diamond, where he is hitting .323 with the Tigers' only home run so far. He has stolen eight bases in eight attempts and scored nine runs.
There are plenty of other players with potential such as Easton Autrey, Dylan Anderson and Blake Phillips.
It's going to be a season with some growing pains, but you couldn't ask for a better place to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.