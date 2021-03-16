Blooming Grove's Lions and Lady Lions basketball players earned postseason honors on the District 18-3A boys and girls teams.
Timmy Hamilton was the All-District Co-Offensive MVP and Josh Glasco and Houston Rodges were named to the All-District second-team.
Bryson Fisher, Macon Hurford and Jalen Coleman were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Fisher, Hurford and Rodges were all named to the All-District Academic team.
Titierria Pyburn, a four-year starter, was named the girls District 18-3A Co-Offensive MVP and Tianna Glenn was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Pyburn has been one of the top players in the Golden Circle since her freshman season, which was cut short by an injury. She had a tremendous senior season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and five assists a game.
Seven Lady Lions earned all-academic honors. Madison Davis, Miranda Garcia, Ava Eldridge, Olivia Southard, Abigail Flores, Mildred Calel, Pyburn and Glenn were all named to the All-District All-Academic team.
