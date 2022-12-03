Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Blooming Grove's Jace Trull, seen here against Wortham on Thursday, had a double-double Friday, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, and Timmy Hamilton doubled up, too, scoring 12 points and hauling down 14 rebounds to help the Lions defeat Axtell and earn a spot in Saturday's 1:30 p.m. championship game of the Blooming Grove Tournament.