The Blooming Grove Lions had a successful season under new coach Cody Cheek, reaching the title game in the Kiwanis Classic and competing well in the District 18-3A race.
The Lions were in the playoff hunt in 18-3A for most of the season before falling short in a competitive race.
All five starters earned postseason recognition and honors on the 18-3A All-District boys basketball team.
Two of Blooming Grove's key players were named to the first team as guard Andrew Roberts and Ethan Nors both earned first-team honors.
Roberts led the Lions from his point guard spot, where he ran the offense and gave BG a lethal outside shot, leading the team in 3-pointers. He was Blooming Grove's leading scorer.
Nors was the Lions' leading rebounder and he also came through with key 3-point shots all season and was clutch down the stretch.
Both were clear choices for the 18-3A first-team. Timmy Hamilton was named to the second-team and Colton Nicholson, Jalen Coleman and Cameron Smith were all named to the 18-3a Honorable Mention list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.