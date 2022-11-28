BLOOMING GROVE -- The first of three local basketball tournaments begins Thursday with the Blooming Grove Tournament, which features eight boys and eight girls teams.
Frost will host a three-day tournament next week and, of course, the Kiwanis Classic will be played after Christmas.
Blooming Grove's Lions and Lady Lions have a good chance to sweep the titles this week at home. The Lions are 1-1 after losing a tough game (60-54) to powerhouse Grandview, and the Lady Lions are off to a 4-1 start this season, and their only blemish was a one-point loss on the road to Itasca.
Lions coach Eric Blendon says this year's team is vastly improved and the Lions will be motivated and pushing hard to win their own tournament.
Jarrod Schaffer's Lady Lions are off to their best start in recent years and are winning with an aggressive defense and a new confidence. and Audrey Grant is off to a sensation start, and coming off an impressive double (23 points and 15 rebounds) in a victory over Wortham.
There are three girls teams from the Golden Circle -- Kerens, Frost and Blooming Grove -- in the tournament and five Golden Circle boys teams -- Rice, Kerens, Frost, Hubbard and Blooming Grove -- in the tournament.
The three-day tournament will conclude with third-place games and title games on Saturday
Here's a look at the first-round games on Thursday:
Girls
9 a.m.
Blooming Grove vs. Wortham
Buffalo vs. Itasca
Noon
Kerens vs. Keene
Frost vs. Tyler Grace
3 p.m.
Blooming Grove vs. Buffalo
Kerens vs, Frost.
Boys
10:30 a.m.
Blooming Grove vs. Wortham
Frost vs. Axtell
1:30 p.m.
Rice vs. Hubbard
Kerens vs, Bosqueville
4:30 p.m.
Blooming Grove vs. Buffalo
Kerens vs. Hubbard
