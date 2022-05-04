Things felt a lot closer to being back to normal during the 21-22 high school basketball season, which saw the return of the Kiwanis Classic and several teams make improvements.
One thing was clear; Rice's sensational sophomore Saniya Burks was the most dominant player in the Golden Circle and a slam dunk (even though Burks doesn't dunk) choice for the Golden Circle Girls Player of the Year.
The choice for the Boys Player of the Year was a difficult one, and in the end Mildred's Cody Hayes and Hubbard's Kendan Johnson shared the award as Co-Players of the Year.
Burks was born to play hoops. Both her parents played pro ball in Europe and her father is Antonio Burks, who is the 21-22 GC Girls Coach of the Year after winning the Boys Coach of the Year twice at Rice. He now coaches the Rice girls team, where his Lady Bulldogs had the best season in Rice history.
Saniya, a whirlwind guard, plays like she's six-feet tall, grabbing rebounds and handing out assists with the same ease and confidence that defines her game. She averaged 29 points a game while pulling down eight rebounds a night-. She also averaged five assists and seven steals, leading Rice on both sides of the court.
She's able to score at will while everyone in the gym knows she's the one to stop. She simply finds a way to score with a drive and passion for the game all her own. And she's only a sophomore.
Hayes was the heart and soul of Mildred's Eagles and the king of the double-double. If you round his numbers out Hayes averaged 20 points a game and 10 rebounds a night and finished the season with 15 double-doubles.
He was a District 18-3A first-team selection and was named Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball Player of the Week in January based on voting on the internet as he gained more votes than the other six players in Texas nominated for the award.
Hayes was an easy choice after his performance against Groesbeck when he scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, made six steals and handed out two assists to lead Mildred to a dramatic 46-41 comeback. Cody simply did it all for the Eagles and as one GC coach pointed out, "Hayes has the highest basketball IQ in the Golden Circle."
Johnson, a sophomore, had a remarkable season and was the District 26-A MVP for the second year in a row. He is lightning quick and strikes like a flash, driving to the basket or pulling up in space to drain a 3-pointer.
He averaged 28 points, eight rebounds and six steals a game, and incredible in the playoffs, where he scored 31 in his first game and 43 points in his second game in a 62-46 win over No. 20 Wells. He had back-to-back 41-point games in the regular season, ad scored a career-high 45 points in a game this year.
The boys' Co-Coaches are Dawson's Cole Pemberton and Hubbard's Kent Fuller.
Pemberton turned the program upside down (going from four wins to 18) in his first year and led Dawson to its first Kiwanis Classic while Fuller pulled off the same kind of night-and-day success story at Hubbard, where he took over a losing program that had seen seven coaches in six years, and gave the program stability and two runs in the playoffs in his first two seasons. The Jags reached the Region Quarterfinals this season.
