Corsicana's Damarion Kelly signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Kelly was a leader for two years on the Tiger basketball team and had a huge impact on Tiger Coach Sunny Hardy's young program on and off the court, where he worked tirelessly and made a difference as one of the top players in the Golden Circle and as an unselfish and hard working player who was a bright example for the younger players on his team.
Kelly was named the 2023 All-Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first Tiger in recent years to earn a spot on the All-District 14-5A First-Team, and the first Tiger basketball player in recent years to sign with a university and move on to the next level.
"He's a great kid with a great work ethic," Hardy said. "He has done so much stuff for our program. When I got here (two years ago) he was the first one who bought into the program.
"He has been showing up voluntarily at 6:30 in the morning the past two years and putting up extra shots. He has done everything we've asked him to do -- weight workouts, open gyms, summer workouts ... He's just a great kid.
"No one deserves the opportunity to play at the next level more than him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.