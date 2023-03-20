DAWSON -- Coach Cole Pemberton has done a tremendous job since taking over the Dawson Bulldog basketball team last year. And after a breakthrough season a year ago, Pemberton and his Bulldogs were even better in 22-23 finishing in a three-way tie for first in the District 10-2A race and going 3-1 against the other two teams in the regular season.
Dawson had two players earn Superlatives, and had two more named to the 10-2A First-Team and another make the Second-Team, and a sixth player named to the Honorable Mention list.
Jace Johnson was named the 10-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Elijah Johnson was named the Co-Newcomer of the Year.
E'maree Johnson, a senior leader who did everything for the Bulldogs from leading the inside game to handing out assists and hitting 3-pointers, arguably should have been the MVP of the district, but the coaches didn't vote for him.
He made the First-Team along with Hastin Easley, who was a monster on the boards and a defensive leader all year. Colby Springer, who had a big year running the offense and leaping through the roof, was named to the Second-Team. Pearson Mikeska was named to the Honorable Mention list from a talented and close-knit Dawson team that went 24-8 and made their second consecutive trip to the postseason -- setting a new standard for the Bulldogs,
Marberry leads Dawson Lady Bulldogs
The Dawson Lady Bulldogs were once again very competitive and landed a girl on the District 10-2A Second-Team as Callie Marberry, who excels in just about every sport at Dawson, led the Lady Dawgs basketball team and earned All-District honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.