Frost's Lady Polar Bears and Polar Bears earned post-season honors on the District 12-2A basketball teams.
Lexi Banks was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Bailee Fuller was named the Co-6th man of the Year on the 12-2A All-District girls team.
Kyra Cerda and Brynna Banks both earned First-Team honors and Karlee Anderson and Emily De La Hoya were named to the Second-Team.
Madison Curl, Breelyn Dyer and Madeline Lee were all on the 12-2A girls Honorable Mention list.
Lexi Banks, Brynna Banks, Cerda Curl, De La Hoya, Dyer and Lee were all named to the district's All-Academic team.
Cole Watson led the Polar Bears all season and was named to the 12-2A boys Second-Team and Copper Curl and Eli Rogers were named to the Honorable Mention list.
The Polar Bears
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.