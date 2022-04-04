Frost's Lexi Banks (22) takes a shot as Kerens' Tiani Hall (1) defends.

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Frost's Lexi Banks (22), seen here taking a shot as Kerens' Tiani Hall (1) defends, was named the District 12-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Frost's Lady Polar Bears and Polar Bears earned post-season honors on the District 12-2A basketball teams.

Lexi Banks was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Bailee Fuller was named the Co-6th man of the Year on the 12-2A All-District girls team.

Kyra Cerda and Brynna Banks both earned First-Team honors and Karlee Anderson and Emily De La Hoya were named to the Second-Team.

Madison Curl, Breelyn Dyer and Madeline Lee were all on the 12-2A girls Honorable Mention list.

Lexi Banks, Brynna Banks, Cerda Curl, De La Hoya, Dyer and Lee were all named to the district's All-Academic team.

Cole Watson led the Polar Bears all season and was named to the 12-2A boys  Second-Team and Copper Curl and Eli Rogers were named to the Honorable Mention list.

The Polar Bears 

Trending Video

Recommended for you