Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.